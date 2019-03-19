BPM Recognized as 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Top Bay Area Accounting Firm Receives Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in the Bay Area,” an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. This is the eighth time BPM has been recognized by the publications for its outstanding workplace since 2009.

Employees at the 128 nominated Bay Area-based businesses evaluated and ranked their workplace across five categories. While 25% of the survey is the result of a company’s policies and practices, the highest-ranked businesses were also rated as such because of their values, office atmosphere, culture, compensation and benefits.

The rankings will be unveiled on April 18, at the awards ceremony in Downtown San Francisco. Winning organizations will be honored for having created exceptional workplaces their employees value.

“We are thrilled to be on the list this year,” said Beth Baldwin, BPM’s Chief People Officer. “Providing a highly-valued workplace is the ultimate team sport, comprised of having a strategic vision and plan, great leadership and partners and policies that make sense and enhance our lives.”

BPM has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” eight times over the past decade, and it was the only CPA firm included in the Top 10 Large Company category in 2015 and 2016. BPM has also been considered one of the “Best Places to Work in the North Bay” since 2005. Most recently, the Firm has also been recognized as the 2018 Innovative Firm of the Year by LEA Global, and as the number one accounting firm for women and a best accounting firm for promotion policies by Vault.com.

“Our motto, Because People Matter, applies to our colleagues as well as our clients,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “We want our associates to be successful at work and in life. This approach creates a positive workplace dynamic that results in outstanding client service, and keeps us as a ‘Firm of Choice’ for top current and future team members.”

“BPM is now ranked the largest accounting firm in the Bay Area, after the Big Four,” Wallace added. “This recognition shows our growth has not distracted us from our people-first initiatives.”

To view current career openings at BPM, click here.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as offices in India and the Cayman Islands – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com

About 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numerically based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

