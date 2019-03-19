BPM Recognized as 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the
country, has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in the
Bay Area,” an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business
Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. This is the eighth time
BPM has been recognized by the publications for its outstanding
workplace since 2009.
Employees at the 128 nominated Bay Area-based businesses evaluated and
ranked their workplace across five categories. While 25% of the survey
is the result of a company’s policies and practices, the highest-ranked
businesses were also rated as such because of their values, office
atmosphere, culture, compensation and benefits.
The rankings will be unveiled on April 18, at the awards ceremony in
Downtown San Francisco. Winning organizations will be honored for having
created exceptional workplaces their employees value.
“We are thrilled to be on the list this year,” said Beth
Baldwin, BPM’s Chief People Officer. “Providing a highly-valued
workplace is the ultimate team sport, comprised of having a strategic
vision and plan, great leadership and partners and policies that make
sense and enhance our lives.”
BPM has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” eight
times over the past decade, and it was the only CPA firm included in the
Top 10 Large Company category in 2015 and 2016. BPM has also been
considered one of the “Best
Places to Work in the North Bay” since 2005. Most recently, the Firm
has also been recognized as the 2018
Innovative Firm of the Year by LEA Global, and as the number
one accounting firm for women and a best accounting firm for promotion
policies by Vault.com.
“Our motto, Because People Matter, applies to our colleagues as well as
our clients,” said BPM CEO Jim
Wallace. “We want our associates to be successful at work and in
life. This approach creates a positive workplace dynamic that results in
outstanding client service, and keeps us as a ‘Firm of Choice’ for top
current and future team members.”
“BPM is now ranked the largest
accounting firm in the Bay Area, after the Big Four,” Wallace added.
“This recognition shows our growth has not distracted us from our
people-first initiatives.”
To view current career openings at BPM, click
here.
About BPM
BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in
the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as
well as offices in India and the Cayman Islands – we help clients
succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that
gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To
learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com
About 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program
produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley
Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went
directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was
administered online by the employers and through a service provided by
Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numerically
based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing
best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn
from the best.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005757/en/