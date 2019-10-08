Log in
BPM Sponsors ACGU Education Series in San Francisco

10/08/2019

BPM and the Association for Corporate Growth SF Train Next Generation of Deal Makers

BPM LLP, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announced its continued partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) San Francisco’s education series. Applications are open now for the 2020 cycle and each of the weekly evening classes will take place in-person in San Francisco over seven weeks.

The first San Francisco-based class of the education series, known as Association for Corporate Growth University (ACGU), graduated earlier this year.

“ACGU is an executive program for both young and seasoned professionals, covering the comprehensive life cycle of a deal using a panel, presentation, and case study method,” said Tyler Smith, ACG San Francisco Executive Director. “BPM's involvement was a large part of the success we saw this year and why we’re deciding to continue this program with them again in 2020. We look forward to BPM's continued partnership and their active role in educating future dealmakers.”

Along with sponsoring the program, BPM will continue to participate in the instruction of the coursework that touches on topics such as due diligence and integration essentials.

“BPM is committed to sponsoring and mentoring young professionals in the M&A space, which we believe will keep growing in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said BPM Partner Craig Hamm, who helps coordinate the program. “Our Advisory team is well known in the industry, and we’re proud to share our knowledge with the business community and support the next generation of leaders.”

For more information or to apply, visit the ACGU San Francisco website. Deadline to apply is October 31.

Learn more about BPM’s Corporate Finance Practice, click here or contact Craig Hamm at chamm@bpmcpa.com.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as offices in Bengaluru, India and the Cayman Islands – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com.


© Business Wire 2019
