BPM Welcomes Jonathan Fayman to Corporate Services Team

09/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

BPM LLP, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announced today the addition of Jonathan Fayman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Fayman’s career spans nearly 30 years of accounting, financial analysis, and executive management positions at some of the nation's leading law firms and financial services companies. Most recently, Jonathan was the CFO at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

“We are very fortunate to add Jonathan to our talented and dedicated group of Corporate Services Team leaders,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “Jonathan’s proven track record of success adds a tremendous amount of value to our existing operations and future opportunities.”

Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini in 2017, Jonathan was CFO at RS Investment Management, LLC, where he lead the finance and accounting functions of the $20 billion asset management company serving institutional and individual investors. He was responsible for all finance, accounting, and treasury management functions for the investment advisor.

“I am thrilled to be joining BPM,” added Fayman. “The Firm has a strong reputation in the marketplace, and it’s evident in the way they treat their clients and people. I also look forward to the expertise available across the operational team and client facing advisors.”

Fayman has served as the CFO of HighMark Capital Management and WR Hambrecht + Co. Earlier in his career, Fayman worked in senior positions at Bank of America and Ernst & Young.

Fayman received his M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the University of Southern California Marshall Scholl of Business, and his B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With six offices across the San Francisco Bay Area – as well as offices in India, Oregon, Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands– we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at bpmcpa.com


© Business Wire 2018
