BPM's Alan Alvarez Recognized as “Forty Under 40” Winner

04/11/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

The North Bay Business Journal Distinguishes Young Business Leaders Annually

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, is pleased to announce Alan Alvarez (Luna), a Senior Assurance Manager in its North Bay practice, has been recognized by the North Bay Business Journal as one of the most influential business people younger than 40.

The winners, selected by the Journal’s editorial staff from 192 nominations, were chosen on the basis of their leadership in companies and organizations across the North Bay.

“Alan has tremendous work ethic and is worthy of this recognition,” said Carol Spindler O'Hara, the Partner-in-Charge of the Firm’s North Bay offices. “He is a wonderful leader and a great example of someone who cares about his clients and the community.”

Alan, 33, is in notable company, as other recipients of the 2019 “Forty Under 40” award include professionals in a wide variety of industries, including health care, hospitality, education and government, among others.

“Winners of these awards reflect an inspiring and substantial pool of young talent across the North Bay,” wrote Brad Bollinger, the North Bay Business Journal’s associate publisher and editor-in-chief. “Their achievements represent both the current dynamism of the North Bay and the promise of the economy of the future.”

This year’s winners will be recognized May 2 at the “Forty Under 40” awards presentation in Santa Rosa.

BPM’s Alissia Pope, Elizabeth Baron, Jamie Emerson-Heery, Michelle Ausburn and Michelle Crosbie have previously received the recognition.

To learn more about the “Forty Under 40” awards, click here.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as offices in India, Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com


© Business Wire 2019
