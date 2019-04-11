BPM's Alan Alvarez Recognized as “Forty Under 40” Winner

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the
country, is pleased to announce Alan
Alvarez (Luna), a Senior Assurance Manager in its North Bay
practice, has been recognized by the North Bay Business Journal as one
of the most influential business people younger than 40.
The winners, selected by the Journal’s editorial staff from 192
nominations, were chosen on the basis of their leadership in companies
and organizations across the North Bay.
“Alan has tremendous work ethic and is worthy of this recognition,” said Carol
Spindler O'Hara, the Partner-in-Charge of the Firm’s North Bay
offices. “He is a wonderful leader and a great example of someone who
cares about his clients and the community.”
Alan, 33, is in notable company, as other recipients of the 2019 “Forty
Under 40” award include professionals in a wide variety of industries,
including health care, hospitality, education and government, among
others.
“Winners of these awards reflect an inspiring and substantial pool of
young talent across the North Bay,” wrote Brad Bollinger, the North Bay
Business Journal’s associate publisher and editor-in-chief. “Their
achievements represent both the current dynamism of the North Bay and
the promise of the economy of the future.”
This year’s winners will be recognized May 2 at the “Forty Under 40”
awards presentation in Santa Rosa.
BPM’s Alissia
Pope, Elizabeth
Baron, Jamie
Emerson-Heery, Michelle
Ausburn and Michelle
Crosbie have previously received the recognition.
To learn more about the “Forty Under 40” awards, click
here.
