BPM's Jim Wallace Nationally Recognized as a “Managing Partner Elite”

08/12/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Accounting Today Highlights Leaders Driving Change in 2020

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announced that Chief Executive Officer Jim Wallace has been selected as one of Accounting Today’s 2020 “Managing Partner Elite” (MP Elite), which recognizes the accounting profession’s most outstanding firms and firm leaders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005028/en/

BPM CEO Jim Wallace (Photo: BPM LLP)

BPM CEO Jim Wallace (Photo: BPM LLP)

The 2020 MP Elite were chosen by the same parameters used to evaluate candidates in the past – including sustainable firm growth, strategic planning, diversity and inclusion, cultivating a strong culture, and innovation in technology and processes. This year, evaluators also took into account how each managing partner is navigating their firm through the extraordinary events and challenges of the current pandemic and social injustices. Across the board, the exclusive 10-person list took similar action in response to both challenges by supporting their people, as well as those impacted.

“I am extremely honored to be recognized on this prestigious list,” Wallace said. “I would not be included without the support of our amazing leadership team, colleagues and clients. The amount of engagement within existing teams and across the Firm has never been higher and it is my great fortune to be among such a strong group of individuals who live our brand promise, ‘Because People Matter.’”

Wallace’s MP Elite selection is attributed to his ability to set forward-thinking goals for the Firm and successfully attaining them. Most notable among these accomplishments over his tenure as BPM’s CEO include expanding the Firm’s Advisory practice to consistent double-digit growth year-over-year and seven business combinations that continue to drive BPM’s ranking among the top 20 fastest-growing firms in the country.

In addition to his executive role, Wallace serves on the Firm’s Inclusion Now! (IN!) Committee, which reinforces a culture of belonging where unique experiences, ideas, knowledge and perspectives are encouraged openly and respectfully across the Firm.

“By creating a safe space for colleagues to be their true selves, our goal is to ensure all team members feel like they belong at BPM,” Wallace said. “Everyone has a unique perspective, and the only way for us to create real change and continue to grow as a Firm is by actively listening to them and doing something about it.”

Wallace is a member of the AICPA Woman’s Initiative Executive Committee (WIEC), the Board of Directors of the Bay Area Council, Golden Gate University Board of Trustees, and the Ageno School of Business Advisory Board. He will also join the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Council in 2021.

This recognition coupled with the Firm’s recent national ranking as a 2020 IPA Top 100 Firm – as both a Top 100 Fastest-Growing Organic Growth Firm and Top 100 Fastest-Growing All Growth Firm – continue to reinforce its commitment to expansion and growth.

About BPM LLP

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as an office in Bengaluru – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com.


© Business Wire 2020
