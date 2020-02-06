Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BPM's Life Science Team Grows to Meet the Needs of Booming Biotech Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:01pm EST

Firm Welcomes New Partner Michael VanderKlugt

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, welcomes new Partner Michael VanderKlugt to co-lead BPM’s Life Science Industry Group and help serve a growing number of diagnostic, therapeutic, medical device and digital health companies along the West Coast and beyond. He brings three decades of audit experience to the BPM team.

“Michael has a proven track record serving private and public companies in the life sciences industry as a seasoned audit partner,” said Brian Finnegan, BPM Partner and Assurance Practice Group Leader. “BPM is dedicated to serving our clients in this segment, and we’re excited to see Michael team up with Life Science Industry Group Co-leader Julie West to continue building the BPM brand in the marketplace.”

Michael comes to BPM after nearly 30 years at Deloitte, where he helped lead the life sciences team as it achieved significant growth. He will use this experience to continue to tackle the needs of the private companies in the growing industry, including adopting the new Revenue Recognition (ASC 606) and Lease Accounting (ASC 842) standards, applying for R&D credits and supporting their finance and accounting functions through technical accounting, valuation and staffing needs.

“In other industries, audit isn’t life or death – but it could be for a Life Science company’s customers,” Michael said. “These companies have a passion for the success of their products and developing something that can provide help to disease-stricken individuals. It’s a more positive environment, and I find myself getting linked into their goals. I want them to be successful, and not just from a financial perspective.”

As the life science industry continues to grow in emerging spaces, including digital health tools and biorenewables, BPM is investing in growing its team to provide clients in this space with the best tax, assurance and advisory resources available. In California alone, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) distributed $4.2B of funding in fiscal year 2018, more than any other state by at least 25%.

BPM’s Life Science Industry Group understands the need to manage for immediate and long-term value in the face of lengthy, high-cost research and development cycles, government approvals and difficult clinical trials, each of which significantly impact a company's financial position.

Learn more about BPM’s Life Science Industry Group or contact new Partner Michael VanderKlugt at MVanderKlugt@bpmcpa.com.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as offices in India and the Cayman Islands – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY : Voluntary announcement - jiangsu alphamab passed on-site inspection of eu qualified person
PU
05:18pNEWS : Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2020
PU
05:18pCBD COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇ&AT : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 06, 2020 2018 Annual Wholesale Trade Survey U.S. wholesalers experienced a 7.4% increase in sales in 2018, according to estimates from the Annual Wholesale Trade Survey (AWTS).
PU
05:18pCASSINI RESOURCES : Federal Reserve Board releases hypothetical scenarios for its 2020 stress test exercises
PU
05:18pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting - Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
05:18pPLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pWHITING USA TRUST II : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Twist Bioscience Agrees to Pay $22.5 Million Settlement in IP Litigation
BU
05:17pCAPSTONE TURBINE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17pENSIGN GROUP, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
2DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group