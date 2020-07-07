Log in
BPRD Circular Letter No. 29 of 2020 - Regulatory Relief to Dampen the Effects of Covid-19 - Prudential Regulations for Consumer Financing

07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

The Presidents/Chief Executives Officers,
All Banks/DFIs.

Dear Sirs/Madams,

Regulatory Relief to Dampen the Effects of Covid-19 -Prudential Regulations for Consumer Financing

Please refer to BPRD Circular Letter No. 14 of 2020, whereby, various regulatory relief measures were announced to dampen the adverse effects of COVID-19 on consumer financing portfolio of the banks/DFIs.

2. Considering the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic and the representation of the stakeholders, it has been decided to extend, by ninety days, the last date for submission of requests by the borrowers for deferment of principal. The borrowers, who have not availed the deferment of principal earlier, may now submit their requests, to the banks/DFIs, up to September 30, 2020, for availing this facilitation under Para 2(iii) of the aforesaid BPRD Circular Letter.

3. It is also being clarified that the Banks/DFIs, by defining policy parameters to evaluate the merits of each case and recording reasons & justifications thereagainst, can process the requests, for one time only, for rescheduling / restructuring [Para 2(iv) of the aforesaid BPRD Circular Letter] received from such borrowers who have already availed the deferment of principal amount.

4. All other instructions on the subject shall, however, remain unchanged. The Banks/DFIs are advised to follow the revised instructions in letter and spirit. Any deviation or non-compliance of the same shall attract punitive action under the relevant provisions of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962.

5. Please acknowledge receipt.



Yours truly,

Sd/-

(Syed Imran Ali)
Additional Director

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC
