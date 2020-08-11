Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BPT Analytics Ltd. : launches cloud-based analytics dashboard “A Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharma R&D”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

First analytics dashboard tracking and visualizing data about AI-driven biotech startups and AI vendors in pharma space, supported by data aggregation engine

BPT Analytics Ltd. (BiopharmaTrend) a provider of web-based business intelligence dashboards for the pharmaceutical industry, launched cloud-based analytics dashboard “A Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharma R&D”, as part of the company’s commitment to transform the way biopharma companies and other life science organizations access market and business intelligence services for their strategic needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005513/en/

A cloud-based analytics dashboard "A Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharma R&D". (Poto: Business Wire)

A cloud-based analytics dashboard "A Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharma R&D". (Poto: Business Wire)

Drugmakers and biotech investors are increasingly excited about the application of AI in pharmaceutical research. @BiopharmaTrend’s analytics dashboard is a powerful and cost-effective tool to support decision making in this area.

Tweet this

BiopharmaTrend’s analytical dashboard “A Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharma R&D” is the first interactive analytics report focused on AI-driven biotechs and tech startups in pharma R&D space. It is versed as a powerful tool for market research, competitor analysis, investment profiling, technology scouting, consulting projects, and other needs.

The Report combines a user-friendly dashboard allowing users to explore aggregate and detailed data about pharma AI landscape, and a sophisticated backend system, including database, and a semi-automatic data aggregation engine combining web-parsers and human experts curating data on daily basis. All updates to database are automatically translated to the Dashboard, where all charts are re-calculated to reflect the up-to-date industry situation.

“With the growing interest in artificial intelligence tech, pharma companies often rely on consulting services by third-party agencies or purchase long-page reports with lots of excessive information, which gets outdated quickly,” said Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Co-founder and Director. “Instead, we offer a yearly subscription to a flexible and cost-effective business intelligence solution, where users immediately get insights from the data on a per-request basis, and it is always fresh”.

Key Dashboard Features:

1. Detailed profiles of 230+ (and growing) AI-driven companies in the drug discovery/development space

-- general information about a company, R&D collaborations

-- pre-clinical, clinical pipeline

-- therapeutic focus

-- drug discovery strategy

-- therapeutic modality

-- a type of data used for machine learning training (estimated)

-- investment history and total funding raised

-- publications, patents, PRs.

-- AI platform, data used for modeling

-- exclusive interviews with 4 leading AI-companies, outlining the AI application use case.

2. User-friendly analytics and visualization dashboard with multiple options to build graphs/charts/tables, sorting by parameters, general and domain-specific filters.

3. Personalized feed, powered by our parser engine, which updates information about clinical trials, patents, papers, press releases. New sources of data are to be added regularly at no additional cost for the existing users.

Learn more about Dashboard “A Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharma R&D”, and how BiopharmaTrend increases confidence in complex market environment at www.biopharmatrend.com.

About BPT Analytics Ltd (BiopharmaTrend)

BiopharmaTrend builds a sophisticated cloud-based business intelligence platform for the pharmaceutical industry. Our dashboard “A Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharma R&D”, being a part of the larger database, provides a focused view of the AI application scene.

BiopharmaTrend team has been conducting market research in pharma AI space for 4 years and is constantly referenced by top consulting and media companies. For more information visit www.biopharmatrend.com.

Follow us on Linkedin, and Twitter: @BiopharmaTrend


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:25pAxiom Energy Group Announces Deal to Distribute mCHP Systems Throughout North America
NE
01:23pUNIPER : Presentation Interim Results Q2 2020
PU
01:23pUNIPER : Presentation Interim Results Q2 2020 (printer friendly version)
PU
01:22pTherapeutic Solutions International Launches Campbell Neurosciences Division aimed at Biologically Identifying and Repairing Suicide-Prone Brains
PR
01:20pAbacusNext Announces Updates to AbacusLaw
GL
01:19pMore cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns
RE
01:19pMCEWEN MINING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:19pGCI LIBERTY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger
GL
01:18pUNIPER : Quarterly Statement January – June 2020 (Selected Spreadsheets) XLSX
PU
01:17pPRESSEMITTEILUNG : Geschäftszahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2020 durch Corona-Krise beeinflusst – Investmentmärkte beleben sich zunehmend mit Fokus auf dem vierten Quartal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Re..
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5WH GROUP LIMITED : WH : Six-Month Net Profit Rose 19%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group