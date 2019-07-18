BPU Holdings : Issues $8.5M USD Convertible Bond

Artificial Emotional Intelligence (AEI) Company Secures the Financing to Accelerate IP and Tech Development

BPU Holdings (BPU) announced that the company has issued $8.5 million USD convertible bond (CB) with $12 USD per share (face value is $0.5 per share).

BPU Holdings, headquartered in South Korea, is a tech start-up leading the global AEI industry. BPU Holdings built AEI Framework, the world’s first AEI platform. AEI goes beyond AI in emulating how people feel, not just how people think. With this additional CB investment, the company is confident and committed to continue their Mission and Values: people, portfolio, partners, profit and productivity.

“There are three important factors that are essential in a start-up: Financing, IP [Intellectual Property] and our Technology. Today, we were able to secure the financing needed to continue supporting the latter two,” says Oh SangGyoon, CEO of BPU Holdings. “With this investment, we can advance our IP and Tech with our influential team to maximize our Values.”

Additionally, BPU International in Las Vegas, USA established itself in 2016 and BPU Europe in Bosnia Herzegovina was established in 2018. Last year, the company was awarded ‘Top 20 Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers in 2018’ by CIO Applications Europe and ’50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year’ by The Silicon Review. This year, BPU Holdings was awarded ‘Top 10 Cognitive Technology Solution Providers of 2019’ and ranked number two by APAC CIO for leading tech innovators and start-ups in the Asia Pacific Region. AMC & ION Newswatch interview.

About BPU Holdings

BPU Holdings is dedicated to generating the first Artificial Emotional Intelligent (AEI) Framework. Artificial Intelligence (AI) emulates how people think — AEI emulates how people feel. BPU is dedicated to generating the most advanced, usable, secure and innovative Artificial Emotional Intelligence (AEI) technology in the world. AEI technology advances the human condition by providing rigorous tools to improve emotional intelligence. We are committed to building technology with Privacy by Design. Individuals and organizations have sovereign control and ownership of their AEI Framework.

BPU gives back. Our acronym translates to ‘Bae-Pum’ in Korean; which means ‘to giveaway’. We strive to do exactly that as we have set our company Articles to allocate 30% of our Company’s profit to the public good.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005152/en/