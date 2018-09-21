BPU Holdings : Launches Neil Publisher – An Automated AI Service to Share Hyper-Curated Content

BPU Holdings, headquartered in Seoul, has launched Neil
Publisher – a hyper-curated news application, driven by Artificial
Intelligence (AI). Tastemakers, marketers, influencers, and business
personnel are able to create Publications generated by specific topics
sourced by reputable news articles. Publications can automatically share
content on SNS and social media accounts. Customized captions and
scheduled share times are available to fit a repeating event. Neil
Publisher allows expansion of knowledge and relevant information with
like-minded individuals and entities. Targeting and testing the Korean
user market, BPU feels the it’s the right demographic for the tech-savvy
society.
“South Koreans are extremely efficient on their smartphones. It’s
a lifestyle. We’re a culture that depends heavily on the internet
for everyday transactions and information; especially news,” states
Oh SangGyoon, CEO of BPU Holdings. “We wanted to create an AI
product that learns about the user that is able to push reliable news
and topics in real-time.”
It works by integrating Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning
to extract the most relevant and engaging stories from the web. Inputted
topics are searched so Neil Publisher can learn your preferences. Then
personalized publications are created providing fresh new stories shared
on your daily ‘Newspaper’ of your personal page. Usable by anyone and
any business, Neil Publisher is available now with a limited time,
free-trial offer. Neil.news.
is currently usable in both Korean and English.
About BPU
BPU
Holdings is dedicated to generating the first Artificial Emotional
Intelligent (AEI) platform — ZimOS. ZimOS is the foundation of AEI.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) emulates how people think — AEI emulates
how people feel. Individuals and organizations are overloaded with
information. The four trends compounding this overload are: Mobile,
Social, Cloud and Invasive Computing. The ZimOS platform is the
foundation of products and services that enhance how we process data.
BPU advances the human condition by providing rigorous tools to improve
emotional intelligence. Identifying and handling emotions enables
management of interpersonal and professional relationships judiciously
and empathetically. AEI is a synthesis of Natural Language Analysis,
Machine Learning and Emotional Intelligence (EI). We are committed to
building technology with Privacy by Design. Individuals and
organizations have sovereign control and ownership of their ZimOS
environment.
Information about BPU is available by contacting
press[at]bpuholdings.com.
