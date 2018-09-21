Log in
BPU Holdings : Launches Neil Publisher – An Automated AI Service to Share Hyper-Curated Content

09/21/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Neil Publisher (Neil.news.) is Trainable by Both individuals and Businesses to Create Custom Publications, Generated by Specific Content, Catered to User Preferences

BPU Holdings, headquartered in Seoul, has launched Neil Publisher – a hyper-curated news application, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Tastemakers, marketers, influencers, and business personnel are able to create Publications generated by specific topics sourced by reputable news articles. Publications can automatically share content on SNS and social media accounts. Customized captions and scheduled share times are available to fit a repeating event. Neil Publisher allows expansion of knowledge and relevant information with like-minded individuals and entities. Targeting and testing the Korean user market, BPU feels the it’s the right demographic for the tech-savvy society.

South Koreans are extremely efficient on their smartphones. It’s a lifestyle. We’re a culture that depends heavily on the internet for everyday transactions and information; especially news,” states Oh SangGyoon, CEO of BPU Holdings. “We wanted to create an AI product that learns about the user that is able to push reliable news and topics in real-time.”

It works by integrating Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning to extract the most relevant and engaging stories from the web. Inputted topics are searched so Neil Publisher can learn your preferences. Then personalized publications are created providing fresh new stories shared on your daily ‘Newspaper’ of your personal page. Usable by anyone and any business, Neil Publisher is available now with a limited time, free-trial offer. Neil.news. is currently usable in both Korean and English.

About BPU

BPU Holdings is dedicated to generating the first Artificial Emotional Intelligent (AEI) platform — ZimOS. ZimOS is the foundation of AEI. Artificial Intelligence (AI) emulates how people think — AEI emulates how people feel. Individuals and organizations are overloaded with information. The four trends compounding this overload are: Mobile, Social, Cloud and Invasive Computing. The ZimOS platform is the foundation of products and services that enhance how we process data.

BPU advances the human condition by providing rigorous tools to improve emotional intelligence. Identifying and handling emotions enables management of interpersonal and professional relationships judiciously and empathetically. AEI is a synthesis of Natural Language Analysis, Machine Learning and Emotional Intelligence (EI). We are committed to building technology with Privacy by Design. Individuals and organizations have sovereign control and ownership of their ZimOS environment.

Information about BPU is available by contacting press[at]bpuholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2018
