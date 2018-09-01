Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BR Business Roundtable : Business Roundtable Statement on NAFTA Negotiations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 12:32am CEST

Washington - Business Roundtable today issued the following statement on the Administration's pending notice to Congress regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

'While the U.S., Canada and Mexico were not able to reach an understanding today, we hope they will do so soon. Business Roundtable urges all three governments to continue constructive negotiations leading to an enhanced North American trading relationship.

'Business Roundtable is encouraged that negotiations with Mexico have reportedly led to strengthened intellectual property protections and increased promotion of e-commerce and digital trade in goods and services. We remain concerned about reported provisions that would weaken investment protections, limit access to dispute settlement procedures, and require a sunset clause. Business Roundtable also believes that forfeiting this three-nation partnership would destabilize North American supply chains, jeopardize U.S. jobs and undermine economic growth.

'Whether or not all three nations meet short-term deadlines should not affect the goal of delivering a modernized, trilateral NAFTA that expands trade and maximizes economic opportunities for U.S. workers and businesses.'

Disclaimer

BR - Business Roundtable published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 22:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aDispute resolution in focus as NAFTA talks drag
RE
12:47aGRAIN GROWERS : Australian and Indonesian grains and agri-food sectors to flourish under trade agreement
PU
12:45aU.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
RE
12:42aU.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
RE
12:32aBR BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE : Business Roundtable Statement on NAFTA Negotiations
PU
12:32aUSMEF U S MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION : to Host Media Conference Call from Japan, Thursday, Sept 6
PU
12:22aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON WAYS AN : Brady, Reichert Statements on Trade Notification Letter
PU
12:12aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Inspection Officer Order issued to Enbridge Pipelines Inc.
PU
12:07aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Senegalese tech start-ups make business connections at VivaTech
PU
12:02aAFL CIO AMERICAN FEDERATION OF LABOR AND CONGRES : Workers’ Rights Remain Critical as NAFTA Negotiations Continue
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2MB FINANCIAL INC : MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
3Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action; Seeking Inve..
4DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC : DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE : announces resignation of Michael Newman
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : ArcelorMittal and USW extend contract, will continue n..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.