BRANDSMART USA : Black Friday Sneak Peek Deals!

10/31/2019

The Most Exciting Deals in Forty-two Years Start Soon!

BRANDSMART USA announces historic Black Friday discounts! Word from the BRANDSMART USA buyers indicates very affordable values on incredible “must have” items for Black Friday sales. More details will be forthcoming but at press time a few items had been added to the Sneak Peek list:

Deals include 49 inch 4K Roku TV’s for $218.88, LG 75 inch 4K Smart TV’s as low as $748.88 and Samsung Electric Dryers for just $399.88!

BRANDSMART USA has eight South Florida stores and two in Atlanta, Georgia. Visit www.brandsmartusa.com for more information and store locations.

BRANDSMART USA is celebrating 42 years in business supplying the best prices and highest quality products to South Floridians and metro Atlanta from Bedding to Major Appliances, TV’s, Kitchen Goods, Patio Supplies, Cellphones, Gaming Consoles, Cameras, Watches and more.


© Business Wire 2019
