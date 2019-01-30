BRANDSTARS Selected 2019 Korea Representative Brand Announced

BRANDSTARS Selection Committee announced that the winners of ’2019 Korea
Representative Brand’, the best brand in each industry representing
Korea, were selected.
The 2019 Korea Representative Brand, reported in main media of Asia,
selects and reports the representative brand in Korea providing best
quality and best service, with aims to provide rational information for
Korea and overseas customers and brand value growth of corporations.
BRANDSTARS Selection Committee first selected the candidates for each
industry integrating press reports and consumer evaluation, and based on
accomplishment letter, winners were finally selected for each area
through academic, media professionals’ final judgment.
The 2019 representative brand for industry includes Galaxy series of
Samsung Electronics for smartphone, ‘Hyundai automobiles Genesis’ for
car, LG PuriCare for air purifier, Bacchus for restorative drinks,
Agabang for infants clothing, Lotte department store for department
store, ‘ABC mart’ for shoes multi-shop, the Korean wave idol star BTS
for entertainment.
‘Sulwhasoo’ of Amorepacific for K-beauty, and ‘Olive Young’ for beauty
multi-shop, ‘Giselleligne’ of ‘CGbio’, a bio fusion medical device
company, ‘GDS plastic surgery clinic’ for dermatology plastic surgery,
‘LG Pra.L’ for home beauty device and “Medytox” for K-Beauty Industry
were selected.
‘Paris Baguette’, ‘Lotteria’, ‘Bibigo’, ‘Binggrae Banana milk’, ‘Ottogi
Jin ramen’, ‘Samyang Food Buldak ramen’ for K-food was selected for most
popular brand.
‘Baunenajugomtang’ for beef-bone soup representing traditional Korean
taste were selected.
Hanshin Medipia for comprehensive medical check-up in health care field,
Cheong Kwan Jang, red jinseng professional brand, the representative
health function food in Korea were selected. Jeju, and Yanggu county
office that is highly popular as ecological cultural safety tourism
sight due to vitalization of South-North Korea exchange were selected.
‘Heimchef of Withnix’ that is hygienic dish drier corporation
sterilizing 99% through only hot wind dry method in Korea for small
business, ‘Gounbal of Wellbeinghealthfarm’ that is footcare professional
corporation, a functional cosmetics company for moisturizing and
nourishment, ‘Dedi-Box’ for delivery agency with display advertisement
were selected.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005019/en/