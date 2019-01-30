Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BRANDSTARS Selected 2019 Korea Representative Brand Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 09:01pm EST

BRANDSTARS Selection Committee announced that the winners of ’2019 Korea Representative Brand’, the best brand in each industry representing Korea, were selected.

The 2019 Korea Representative Brand, reported in main media of Asia, selects and reports the representative brand in Korea providing best quality and best service, with aims to provide rational information for Korea and overseas customers and brand value growth of corporations.

BRANDSTARS Selection Committee first selected the candidates for each industry integrating press reports and consumer evaluation, and based on accomplishment letter, winners were finally selected for each area through academic, media professionals’ final judgment.

The 2019 representative brand for industry includes Galaxy series of Samsung Electronics for smartphone, ‘Hyundai automobiles Genesis’ for car, LG PuriCare for air purifier, Bacchus for restorative drinks, Agabang for infants clothing, Lotte department store for department store, ‘ABC mart’ for shoes multi-shop, the Korean wave idol star BTS for entertainment.

‘Sulwhasoo’ of Amorepacific for K-beauty, and ‘Olive Young’ for beauty multi-shop, ‘Giselleligne’ of ‘CGbio’, a bio fusion medical device company, ‘GDS plastic surgery clinic’ for dermatology plastic surgery, ‘LG Pra.L’ for home beauty device and “Medytox” for K-Beauty Industry were selected.

‘Paris Baguette’, ‘Lotteria’, ‘Bibigo’, ‘Binggrae Banana milk’, ‘Ottogi Jin ramen’, ‘Samyang Food Buldak ramen’ for K-food was selected for most popular brand.

‘Baunenajugomtang’ for beef-bone soup representing traditional Korean taste were selected.

Hanshin Medipia for comprehensive medical check-up in health care field, Cheong Kwan Jang, red jinseng professional brand, the representative health function food in Korea were selected. Jeju, and Yanggu county office that is highly popular as ecological cultural safety tourism sight due to vitalization of South-North Korea exchange were selected.

‘Heimchef of Withnix’ that is hygienic dish drier corporation sterilizing 99% through only hot wind dry method in Korea for small business, ‘Gounbal of Wellbeinghealthfarm’ that is footcare professional corporation, a functional cosmetics company for moisturizing and nourishment, ‘Dedi-Box’ for delivery agency with display advertisement were selected.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42pBH GLOBAL : cyber security division enters into strategic partnership with Sasa-Software (Israel)
AQ
10:42pSTATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10:40pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces New Interactive Monitor, PCs
AQ
10:40pSTANBIC IBTC BANK : Unveils Plans for Social Media Week Lagos
AQ
10:40pAFCON : CAF Appoints Amuneke on Technical Study Group for U-20 AFCON
AQ
10:39pNVIDIA : Luxembourg Government Signs Europe's First National AI Collaboration with NVIDIA
PU
10:36pFACEBOOK : keeps attracting digital ads, shares jump after hours
RE
10:32pNEDBANK : geared up for cycling challenge
AQ
10:31pBANK WINDHOEK : smart partnership ensures customer safety
AQ
10:29pQUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATION : Policy Library Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
3TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Exclusive - Foxconn reconsidering plans to..
5KELLOGG : Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.