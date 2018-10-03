BRC British Retail Consortium : Second month of Shop Price Inflation

BRC - NIELSEN SHOP PRICE INDEX - SEPTEMBER 2018

Period Covered: 03 - 07 September 2018

After five years of deflation, for the second consecutive month Shop Prices increased on the previous year. In September, Shop Price inflation inched up to 0.2% from 0.1% in August.

Non-Food deflation eased slightly in September to 0.9% from 1.0% in August.

Food inflation was steady in September at 1.9%.

Fresh Food inflation accelerated to 1.6% in September from 1.5% in August.

Ambient Food inflation slowed to 2.4% in September from 2.5% in August.

September was the second month in which Shop Prices recorded an increase, following a span of over five years of deflation. As expected, Food prices remained inflationary, the result of unusual weather patterns in the first half of the year. Non-Food deflation accelerated, with retailers less aggressive in discounting compared to a year ago.

Helen Dickinson OBE, Chief Executive, British Retail Consortium:

'Overall shop prices were inflationary for the second month in a row in August, the first time in five years that prices have risen in two consecutive months.

'Global commodity conditions, in particular oil prices, would indicate that there are likely to be further inflationary pressures in the short to medium term which could lead to further price rises.

'This would be worrying enough for hard-pressed British consumers if we weren't staring down the barrel of a 'no-deal' Brexit. Food prices alone have now been inflationary for more than a year and the BRC estimates that consumers could face up to a 29% increase in prices of products such as beef in the event of a 'no-deal.'

'Time is running out for the Government to deliver a Brexit deal with a workable backstop arrangement and a clear transition period. This is not good news for UK shoppers who out of all the stakeholders in the Brexit process ultimately have the most to lose.'

Mike Watkins, Head of Retailer and Business Insight, Nielsen:

'Despite the return of wage growth across the economy, there continues to be pressure on the consumer wallet in particular from higher energy and travel costs. The good news for shoppers is that Shop Price inflation continues to lag the Consumer Price Index and with the start of the Golden Quarter, and uncertainty around the underlying demand on the high street, retailers have been absorbing supply chain increases. Looking ahead we expect shoppers to maintain their grocery spend by making savings elsewhere in their overall household expenditure.'