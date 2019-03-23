Log in
BREAKING NEWS-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield Just Reported and Released an Update to their GoFundMe Page Henrietta Lacks LLC Legal Defense & Hela Cell Museum Building Fund Campaign

03/23/2019

BALTIMORE, March 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is a link to our updated story on the GoFundMe Page and Henrietta Lacks, LLC Legal Defendant & Hela Cells Museum Building Campaign.

Henrietta Lacks cells have been classified as a “living organism” and the fact is that Henrietta’s Hela cells were “taken” illegally and unlawfully without Henrietta’s knowledge or written consent from her body in 1951 much like a kid/offspring/fetus are all victims.- CLICK HERE TO THAT LINK: https://www.henriettalacks.com/case-study/ to get a full understanding of what happened. It was about the money, and how many companies illegally used Henrietta Lacks cells to profit from. Henrietta Lacks, LLC, aim to STOP any further commercialization of her cells.
“Many legal surprises are coming very soon, says Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .com.”

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY- https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/breaking-news-henrietta-lacks-llc-com-c7c3477b702b

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN STORY- https://www.gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund?member=1734122

If you are interested also in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE http://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com has issued an official Press Release “Update” re-launching now the “the Henrietta Lacks, LLC Hela Cell-Legal Defense and Museum Building Fund GoFundMe page.” Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share these links and our legal defense fund campaign with family, friends and business associates.

Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CONTACT:
Office of the Supreme GRAND Bishop
Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D
Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app
Hela-Cells.com, and Dr. Oscar Phillips
Baltimore, MD
Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or
Psychdoctor101@gmail.com
443-554-3715


© GlobeNewswire 2019
