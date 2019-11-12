Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BRICS nations to study adding countries to development bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Kundapur Vaman Kamath, president of the New Development Bank (NDB), attends a groundbreaking ceremony at New Development Bank permanent headquarters building in Shanghai

Leaders of the BRICS group of leading emerging economy nations meeting this week will discuss opening their development bank to other countries to increase its capital to fund infrastructure and other projects, diplomats and the bank's head said.

The New Development Bank (NDB) launched in 2014 by China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa has a subscribed capital of $50 billion, of which $10 billion is paid capital.

Diplomats for Brazil and one other BRICS nation said expansion of the bank is on the agenda at the annual summit Nov. 13-14.

NDB President K.V. Kamath said the bank's membership is open to all members of the United Nations and its mandate is to mobilize funds for sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries.

"The membership will be expanded gradually," he told Reuters in an interview by email but declined to name any countries.

Kamath rebuffed criticism that the bank has taken a long time to deliver loans to help boost economies amid slowing global growth.

"The NDB has gone a long way in four years, something that took some of our peer institutions decades to achieve," he said referring to other multilateral lending institutions.

As of Monday, the bank's total project approvals stood at $12.5 billion for 45 projects. In 2019 alone it approved 14 loans worth $4.4 billion, he said.

By the end of 2019, the bank projects total approvals to reach $14 billion to $15 billion, almost double the portfolio of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Among recent loans, the bank last month approved $500 million for Brazil's national Climate Fund project, known as Fundo Clima in Portuguese, which is aimed at helping the country meet its Nationally Determined Contribution, a target reducing carbon emissions under the Paris climate accord.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Marcela Ayres
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.13% 4.5829 Delayed Quote.3.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.58% 64.2294 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pNRDC NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL : India Cooling Action Plan and Implementation Strategies Highlighted at a Sideline Event at the 31st Meeting of the Parties of the Montreal Protocol
PU
03:59pGlobal stocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:56pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:55pNo tariff adjustments until deal made, Kudlow says - CNBC
RE
03:55pTOOMEY : Presidents Do Not Have the Unilateral Authority to Ban Fracking
PU
03:55pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:40pBoeing gives pilot new job after firestorm over leaked messages - sources
RE
03:35pINGREDION INCORPORATED : Opens first allulose plant in latin america
PU
03:30pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF IOWA : Gov. Reynolds, Secretary Naig to participate in press call-back from Japan during trade mission
PU
03:30pPRINTING INDUSTRIES OF AMERICA : TAGA Conference Keynote Speakers and Papers Announced
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5Global stocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group