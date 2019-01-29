BRIDGE Energy Group Realizes 25% Increase in 2018 Bookings

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRIDGE Energy Group (BRIDGE) today announced its strong 2018 growth, including a 25% increase in customer bookings. The strong momentum was fueled in part by the company’s BREAKTHRU suite of analytics and visualization enabled solutions that accelerate Transmission & Distribution operations’ ability to make data-based decisions as well as improve the power grid’s reliability, resiliency, and security. Additional 2018 highlights include a large Grid Modernization project at a North American IOU, where BRIDGE has saved the company over $1.2M, numerous, high-level speaking engagements and InfoSecurity Products Guide’s Global Excellence Award, Gold Winner , for Continuous Compliance.



Tweet These:

Stop by @BRIDGEEnergyGrp Booth #11343 at #DTECH2019 to see BRIDGE BREAKTHRU http://bit.ly/BBREAKTHRU - and learn its impact on #utility business, delivering operational efficiencies, lower costs and reduced implementation time.

Join @glensartain VP of #Grid #Analytics @BRIDGEEnergyGrp and Keith Hock Sr. Dir. ITOT @Ameren for #DTECH2019 talk: “Cutting Through the Noise: Uncovering Unexpected Value with Predictive Analytics” - Feb 7, 10:30 am http://bit.ly/BRDTECH19

“Enhanced situational awareness and better operational response continue to be top objectives as North American utility companies implement grid modernization projects,” said Hugo van Nispen, BRIDGE Energy Group CEO. “Utility companies are turning to BRIDGE to augment their in-house teams with the expert advice, proven solutions, and a clear roadmap for achieving measurable operational efficiencies. The team is proud our accomplishments are recognized by notable industry event organizers and award sponsors. We look forward to expanding upon 2018’s success in the new year.”

BRIDGE’s deep understanding of utility T&D operations is also sought after by top utility industry event organizers as they scheduled experts to address their shows’ attendees. 2018 speaking engagements included:

CEATI - Smart Grid Conference - Senior Director of T&D, Paul Dick, selected to present at the 3rd Annual Smart Grid Conference.

- Senior Director of T&D, Paul Dick, selected to present at the 3rd Annual Smart Grid Conference. PowerForward Ohio - VP and General Manager of Transmission & Distribution, Sandy Simon, presented at the PowerForward Ohio, Public Utilities Commission proceeding for the state of Ohio.

- VP and General Manager of Transmission & Distribution, Sandy Simon, presented at the PowerForward Ohio, Public Utilities Commission proceeding for the state of Ohio. Utility Analytics Summit – VP and General Manager of Analytics, Glen Sartain selected to present how the introduction of machine learning and real-time analytics can help improve situational awareness and accelerate change in the utility workforce.

– VP and General Manager of Analytics, Glen Sartain selected to present how the introduction of machine learning and real-time analytics can help improve situational awareness and accelerate change in the utility workforce. Western Energy Institute’s (WEI) Customer + Corporate Symposium - Company VP and General Manager of Grid Security, Richard Jones spoke at the Western Energy Institute’s (WEI) Customer + Corporate Symposium.

ETS 18 - VP and General Manager of Transmission & Distribution, Sandy Simon, selected by ETS18 DREAM IN DIGITAL conference to discuss the latest methods of optimizing utility operations through new digital techniques.

- VP and General Manager of Transmission & Distribution, Sandy Simon, selected by ETS18 DREAM IN DIGITAL conference to discuss the latest methods of optimizing utility operations through new digital techniques. International Conference of Doble Clients - Company VP and General Manager of Grid Security, Richard Jones, selected as keynote speaker at the International Conference of Doble Clients.

- Company VP and General Manager of Grid Security, Richard Jones, selected as keynote speaker at the International Conference of Doble Clients. DistribuTECH 2018 - BRIDGE executives were joined by representatives from Pacific Gas & Electric and San Diego Gas & Electric at DistribuTECH 2018, to discuss key initiatives behind the modernizing and securing of these leading utilities.

In addition, BRIDGE will be attending (Booth # 11343) and speaking at DTECH 2019, February 5 - 7, 2019, in New Orleans. The company will be highlighting its BREAKTHRU offering as it complements DTECH’s theme of “Utilities. Renewables. The Energy Future.” with its analytics and data models that reduce integration time and improve data accuracy.

On February 7, Glen Sartain, BRIDGE VP of Grid Analytics, will join Keith P. Hock, Senior Director, IT/OT & Digital Field Services at Ameren, for a presentation titled, “ Cutting Through the Noise: Uncovering Unexpected Value with Predictive Analytics .” The interactive presentation, held at 10:30 am (Room 271-273), will highlight the BRIDGE BREAKTHRU benefits, including:

Analytics/visualization enabled solutions proven to improve T&D real-time operations, typically using products already owned by the utility.

Leveraging known use cases and supporting accelerators to deliver business value … faster.

An integrated suite of utility-focused people, processes and technologies.

This session will dive more deeply into one of BRIDGE BREAKTHRU’s use cases deployed at Ameren, focusing on Transmission RTUs and how BREAKTHRU provided transmission operators highly available, visualized information on RTU health, to enable:

Expedited decision-making on RTU incidents.

Structured understanding of what RTU errors have been dispatched.

Analytics to predict RTU failures, and chronic, recurring problems.

Improved workflow between transmission operators and NOC.

To improve your utility organization’s real-time operations and security, stop by BRIDGE Booth (#11343) at DTECH2019 for a demo of BREAKTHRU or contact BRIDGE Energy Group at 1.888.351.8999 or via www.bridgeenergygroup.com/contact-us/

Follow/Engage/Share

LinkedIn

Twitter

Resources

https://www.bridgeenergygroup.com/challenges-we-solve/grid-analytics/operational-visualization/#1529003873024-7cf27205-771d

https://www.bridgeenergygroup.com/challenges-we-solve/industry-insights/

About BRIDGE Energy Group

BRIDGE Energy Group is a consulting and systems integration firm transforming Transmission & Distribution operations. We leverage operations, technology, analytics, visualization and real-time systems expertise to deliver innovative and pragmatic solutions. Our focus is on solving utility challenges and improving grid security and reliability while increasing profitability and efficiency for our clients. For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit www.BridgeEnergyGroup.com

For more information, contact: