BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. - BV

06/13/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $10,000 that they have only until June 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares issued in connection with or after its July 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares or options of BrightView and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bv/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 14, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

BrightView and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, that the Company was implementing a “managed exit” strategy to end a substantial number of underperforming customer contracts that would negatively impacting future revenue throughout 2018 and into 2019; and as a result, BrightView’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
