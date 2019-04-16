Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. - BV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with or after its July 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of BrightView and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bv/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 14, 2019.  

About the Lawsuit

BrightView and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws. 

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) a substantial number of customer contracts were underperforming and/or created excessive expense; (ii) the Company was implementing a “managed exit” strategy to end such contracts; (iii) this strategy would negatively impact future revenue throughout 2018 and into 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53pRALPH LAUREN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07:52pNew Conservation Area Provides Habitat to Protect Endangered Fish and Wildlife along Colorado River
BU
07:50pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ajax upset Juventus to reach last 4 in Champions League
AQ
07:48pFRASERS PROPERTY : Joint Press Release On The Launch Of Macquarie Exchange, Australia
PU
07:48pTORTOISE : Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity
BU
07:46pOROCOBRE LIMITED : Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 March 2019
AQ
07:43pSANTOS : 2019 First Quarter Activities Report
PU
07:39pJD COM : Minnesota student sues China's JD.com CEO Liu with allegation of rape
RE
07:39pEVEN THREE PRIVATE PLAYERS OFFER IDEAL, HEALTHY COMPETITION : Vodafone Idea CEO Balesh Sharma
AQ
07:39pIDBI BANK : brings paperless account facility for NRIs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm shares soar on surprise settlement with Apple of long legal dispute
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM quarterly revenue, full-year fore..
4APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo to buy Smart & Final Stores for $1.1 billion
5DAIMLER AG : MARKET LAUNCHES TO BEGIN IN JULY 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLC Coupé available for ordering now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About