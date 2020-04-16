Log in
BRNT Selects Blinc to Develop Quality Vaping Hardware

04/16/2020 | 11:43am EDT

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinc Group, Inc., the regulatory focused manufacturer of premium customized off-the-shelf and bespoke vaporizers, and BRNT Group, the leading Canadian cannabis design house known for its highly creative and authentic brands enter an exclusive master sales and services agreement to equip the BRNTs’ Made By brand with vaping devices.

The Blinc Group’s rigorous attention to international standards in safety and quality, along with its diverse and reputable supply chain made selecting the company as the right hardware partner easy for BRNT. The Blinc Group has demonstrated a unique ability to manage QA and QC protocols, allowing trust in product safety for all Canadian and International markets.

The alignment between our two companies is fantastic. Blinc takes safety and quality as seriously as we do, and the outcome of the working relationship has both teams excited for the upcoming launch. We are incredibly proud to have Blinc as a part of the Made By brand. Adding to our creative artist inspired industrial design with their reputation for hardware innovation, quality and safety means that customers can look forward to a safe and beautiful product for life’s unique moments.” said Simon Grigenas, CEO of BRNT Group.  

BRNT has reimagined and redefined cannabis consumption, storage, and preparation accessories for dried cannabis. We are more than honored to apply our knowledge and experience in vaping devices in enabling BRNT to bring their Made By brand to market and expand into a whole new Cannabis 2.0 line of products. Our teams have been working together closely and can’t wait for these products to get in consumers' hands.” said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, CEO of Blinc.  

Carl Giordano, Enterprise Solutions Director at Blinc said "We are thrilled to be working with such a recognized Canadian cannabis brand as BRNT. Their design expertise combined with Blinc's commitment to safety and quality is a win-win for Canadian cannabis consumers. Blinc is very proud to be entrenched in the Canadian market working with incredible brands and incredible people."

About BRNT Group

BRNT Group is a Canadian cannabis design house known for its highly creative and authentic brands which have attracted a steadfast and loyal following around the world. Under the BRNT Group portfolio is BRNT Designs, a luxe cannabis accessories brand that has reimagined and redefined consumption, storage, and preparation accessories for dried cannabis. BRNT Designs has blended aesthetics with functionality to create innovative cannabis accessories. The second and newest brand, Made By, leverages artist collaborations for its hardware design and its highly-curated collection of cannabis extract formulations. Made By ready-to-go vaporizers are set to revolutionize the cannabis experience when they launch across Canada in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.brntgroup.com 

About The Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group designs, develops, supplies and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready  to use vaporizers and complete bespoke device development to multi-state operators, licensed producers, processors, and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from research and development, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company’s unique “Powered by Blinc” process enables clients to provide innovative, safe and quality-controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide. To learn more about Blinc, visit http://www.theblincgroup.com

For more information, please call Gretchen Gailey at +1 (212) 879-2329, or email press@theblincgroup.com or D’Arcy Vane, at +1 (780) 938-3385 or vane@brnt.ca

Gretchen Gailey
The Blinc Group
+1 (212) 879-2329
press@theblincgroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
