Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BROOKDALE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Brookdale Senior Living Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (“Brookdale” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BKD).

If you invested in Brookdale stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/BKDThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pMANCHESTER UNITED : Crystal Palace go ahead of struggling Arsenal
AQ
04:45pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for July 2020 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
AQ
04:27pCanadian banks end extra pandemic pay as infections ease
RE
04:21pPG&E : June 20, 2020 PG&E Achieves Bankruptcy Court Confirmation of its Plan of ReorganizationView Full Article for June 20, 2020 >
PU
04:17pKORN FERRY : Taylor Pendrith becomes top-ranked Canadian on Korn Ferry Tour
AQ
04:16pBROOKDALE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Brookdale Senior Living Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:14pINTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's Intesa expects approval of UBI offer document next week, source says
RE
02:55pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
02:52pAGROAMERICA TROPICAL OIL : Holding Corp. Presents Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
02:48pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (TCMD) INVESTORS TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Continuing to Investigate Possible Securities Fraud
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard seeks new financing strategy after Moody's junk downgrade
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Short Sellers Made $2.6 Billion Off Wirecard's Plunge, but Not Without Scars
3A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Tankers Changes Course in Volatile Oil Markets
4DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : June 19th, 2020(opens in new window)
5APPLE INC. : Apple Shuts 11 Stores Again Amid Outbreaks -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group