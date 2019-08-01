BRP Announces Partnership with Boca Raton-Based Foundation Insurance of Florida

Tampa, FL, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), a Tampa, Florida based insurance distribution holding company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Foundation Insurance of Florida, a Boca Raton, Florida based insurance agency.



Foundation Insurance of Florida was founded in Stuart, Florida in 2009. Shortly after, the group moved their headquarters to Boca Raton, Florida where they have operated since 2010. The group, which offers insurance lines ranging from home & auto to commercial, has serviced over 100,000 individuals and businesses since their inception. Their partnership with BRP promises to augment support for the firm in order to accelerate growth.

The partnership became effective on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

“Partnering with BRP is a strategic move that will benefit our existing and future customers while expanding the firm’s reach,” said Jason Sullivan, Partner and Founder of Foundation Insurance of Florida. “They’re an authentic partner, the team at BRP shares the values of our firm and mirrors our dedication to delivering growth with best-in-class service. BRP’s resources are vast and we’re excited to ramp our technical capabilities and expand our market resources with their support.”

Both BRP and Foundation Insurance of Florida operate as organic growth-focused businesses in the insurance industry. Since BRP’s founding in 2007, the agency has catapulted in stature to one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the United States, serving clients in all 50 states. Recently, the group was spotlighted on Business Insurance’s Top 100 Largest U.S. Brokers list for their year-over-year revenue growth. The combined successes and visions of the groups at BRP and Foundation Insurance of Florida promise to unlock new opportunities in the industry.

“It’s been a truly rewarding experience establishing this partnership with Foundation Insurance of Florida,” said Joe Finney, President of MainStreet Insurance Group at BRP. “Their impressive growth has rightfully earned their team a reputation as an industry leader. Together, we look forward to stronger positioning in the market while sharing resources to build on their stellar reputation.”

About Baldwin Risk Partners



BRP is an award-winning entrepreneur owned and inspired insurance distribution holding company delivering solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. BRP supports our Partners, clients, colleagues, insurers, and communities through the deployment of best in class resources and capital to drive organic and partnership growth. Together with our partner firms, we are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. Our growth path includes increased geographic representation across the U.S., expanded client value propositions and new lines of insurance to meet the needs of evolving lifestyles, business risks, and healthcare funding. This year, BRP was ranked the # 3 Fastest-Growing Broker by Business Insurance. BRP is a destination employer supported by an award-winning culture, powered by exceptional people and fueled by industry-leading growth and innovation.



About Foundation Insurance of Florida



Foundation Insurance of Florida is a Boca Raton, FL based insurance firm that specializes in multiple lines of personal and commercial coverages. The group prides themselves on leveraging new technologies to provide innovative ways of doing business. Utilizing their core values as a blueprint for success, Foundation Insurance of Florida provides customers with an unprecedented level of service and transparency.





