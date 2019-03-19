BRP Appoints Dan Galbraith as Chief Operating Officer

Tampa, FL, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), a Tampa-headquartered insurance distribution and consulting holding company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Galbraith as Chief Operating Officer.

Galbraith joins BRP with more than 15 years’ proven experience in operational and sales success across multiple business lines. He comes to BRP from Stericycle where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for their North America Compliance Services Businesses; his responsibilities included Shred-it, Healthcare Compliance Services, Environmental Waste Services and their ExpertRecall Business. Galbraith started his career at Cintas Corporation where he held progressing operations and sales leadership roles across their business lines.

“Dan’s experience in building world-class sales organizations will be instrumental as we continue to build a national insurance brokerage and consulting platform,” explains Trevor Baldwin, BRP President. “At BRP our growth and success are driven by our Powered by People approach and stakeholder-first mindset. Dan’s enthusiasm for developing leaders and building teams is a natural fit for our culture and growth strategy.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Galbraith will be responsible for operational excellence across BRP.

“BRP is at a very exciting time in its history,” said Galbraith. “I feel incredibly honored to join the BRP family and the ranks of such talented colleagues who are fueling the industry innovation with their deep expertise and passion for delivering an exceptional client experience.”

In 2017, BRP partnered with firms across Florida in Bradenton, DeLand, Destin and Orlando. In 2018, BRP continued to partner with firms across Florida and expanded its footprint across the southeast, including the Texas, Alabama and Georgia markets. BRP was recently ranked the 43rd largest Independent Insurance Broker in the United States by Insurance Journal and has been consistently ranked as a best place to work in the country for their thriving culture.

Dan Galbraith can be reached at dan.galbraith@baldwinriskpartners.com.

About Baldwin Risk Partners



BRP is an award-winning entrepreneur owned and inspired insurance distribution holding company delivering solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. BRP supports our Partners, clients, colleagues, insurers, and communities through the deployment of best in class resources and capital to drive organic and partnership growth. Together with our partner firms, we are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. Our growth path includes increased geographic representation across the U.S., expanded client value propositions and new lines of insurance to meet the needs of evolving lifestyles, business risks, and healthcare funding. This year, BRP was ranked the # 3 Fastest Growing Broker by Business Insurance. BRP is a destination employer supported by an award-winning culture, powered by exceptional people and fueled by industry-leading growth and innovation.

