BRP Group, Inc. Appoints Erin King as Chief Colleague Officer

07/02/2020 | 08:31am EDT

TAMPA, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today the appointment of Erin King as Chief Colleague Officer.

As a key member of BRP Group’s executive leadership team, Ms. King will continue to build and foster a culture focused on attracting, retaining and developing top talent.

“Erin brings a unique point of view that will further accelerate BRP Group as a destination employer for top talent. We have built BRP Group to attract the best talent from both within and outside the insurance space, and I am excited to add her differentiated experience to our team,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident she will be an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team and will drive our talent plan forward in a way that builds upon BRP Group’s strong culture.”

Ms. King brings 25 years of human resources experience to BRP Group. She joins the firm from Publix, an employee-owned retail grocer known for its exceptional customer service, where she served as Human Resources Director. Her responsibilities included establishing the company’s compensation philosophy and rewards strategies, crafting the strategic objectives of employee learning and development programs, and overseeing talent acquisition.

“It was essential that we found a world-class candidate who would share our passion for culture, complement the incredible talent we already have, and propel us towards our goals. Erin is all this and more,” said Dan Galbraith, BRP Group’s Chief Operating Officer.

In her new role as Chief Colleague Officer, Ms. King will oversee such vital human resources areas as learning and development, talent acquisition and management, compensation and benefits strategy, rewards and recognition, and colleague relations. 

“I am incredibly proud to join the dynamic team at BRP Group,” added Ms. King. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside this talented group of engaging colleagues and to contribute to our continued growth and success.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion, and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in BRP Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and BRP Group’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and in BRP Group’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those factors relevant to BRP Group’s the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Media Contact:
Sandra Morrison
347.366.5192 | sandra.morrison@baldwinriskpartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
