Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James & Associates 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:16pm EST

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Kris Wiebeck, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James & Associates 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:25pm Eastern Time. 

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with over 40 offices in seven states. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Investor Relations

(813) 259-8032

IR@baldwinriskpartners.com

PRESS

Rachel Carr, Marketing Director

Baldwin Risk Partners

(813) 418-5166 | Rachel.Carr@baldwinriskpartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:34pINVIVO THERAPEUTICS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:34pGLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pTREX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:34pPALO ALTO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:34pKIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pDairy Council of California Releases Latest Issue of ‘The Healthy Eating TABLE'
GL
04:33pVERUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pPEGASYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2Oil sinks 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group