BRP : LAUNCHES ITS INTERNATIONAL DESIGN COMPETITION WITH DESIGN SCHOOLS ABOVE THE 45th PARALLEL

Rovaniemi, Finland, March 21, 2019 - BRP officially launched the 4th edition of its International Design Competition during Arctic Design Week. This year, BRP is thrilled to expand the competition to include more design schools from around the world that face harsh winter conditions.

Always at the forefront of innovation, BRP and its design team are always looking at new trends and new ways of moving people. This year, the competition theme will encourage students to think about sustainable mobility solutions that can reduce the environmental footprint in the years to come.

'Continually innovating requires renewing perspectives, identifying and encouraging visionaries,' says Denys Lapointe, Senior Vice-President, Design, Innovation and Creative Services. 'As a leader in industrial design and creative solutions, BRP is delighted to work with talented students from around the world through the International Design Competition.'

Participating universities

Six universities from four different countries will be part of this year's competition: The Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and Humber College from Canada, the College for Creative Studies from the United States, the University of Lapland and the Lahti Institute of Design from Finland, and the Design School Kolding from Denmark.

Prizes

On January 17, 2020, BRP will announce the finalists of the competition. Each finalist will fly to Rovaniemi, Finland, the following March, for the award ceremony where the winners will receive their prizes:

First prize : A paid internship of four to six months at the BRP Centre for Design and Innovation in Canada, to develop the concept to a full-size prototype.

Second prize : 2,000 €

: 2,000 € Third prize: 1,000 €

'This competition is such a great opportunity to work with BRP and allows us, as students, to push the limits of our creativity,' remarked Sophie Tillema, the winner of last year's BRP International Design Competition. To find out more about Sophie's adventure with BRP, click here.

BRP wishes the very best of luck to all participants and is excited to see their ideas in action.

