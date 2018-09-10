Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BRP UNVEILS INDUSTRY-FIRST DEDICATED FISHING PERSONAL WATERCRAFT: THE 2019 SEA-DOO FISH PRO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 05:17am CEST

Denver, CO, September 9, 2018 -BRP (TSX:DOO) continues to enhance the personal watercraft ownership experience with a new, specialized Sea-Doo model purpose-built for fishermen and women. The 2019 Sea-Doo FISH PRO is the first and only true Personal Watercraft (PWC) built specifically from the factory for fishing.

The FISH PRO has a long list of innovative features, including a removable LinQ Fishing Cooler, Garmin* Navigation and Fish Finder, bench seat for ease of movement, Angled Gunwale Footrests for stability and comfort, and trolling mode. It is the ideal watercraft for anglers looking for an unfair advantage when pursuing the ultimate trophy catch in any conditions.

'Recreational fishing is one of the top practiced activities in the world,' said Bernard Guy, BRP Senior Vice-President, Global Product Strategy. 'And while it grows in popularity, more and more people are discovering the benefits of fishing from a PWC. The FISH PRO is a perfect choice, combining the capability they need with the versatility to be used as a recreational watercraft.'

PWC and fishing enthusiasts will enjoy the Sea-Doo FISH PRO's incredible benefits, such as:

  • Easier access to fishing spots, from shallow freshwater to deep sea offshore.
  • Smaller size = more time fishing and less time worrying about preparation, clean up or crew
  • Fraction of the cost of other fishing vessels with its lower purchase price and operating costs
  • More fun and faster travel to and from fishing spots
  • Closer to the fishing action
  • Designed with easy access to fishing-specific features
  • Comfortable and stable for fishing from any position
  • Flexibility to convert a fishing craft into a Sea-Doo experience for the entire family

New Bluetooth compatible audio system for SPARK
In addition to the new FISH PRO model, Sea-Doo also announced a revolutionary new Bluetooth-compatible audio system for SPARK models that packs a powerful punch. It's a portable system that lets riders immerse themselves in music anywhere they go, on land or on water. The system fits all 2014-2019 Sea-Doo SPARK models.

For more detailed information on the complete 2019 Sea-Doo lineup, visit www.Sea-Doo.com and follow Sea-Doo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Garmin is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and is registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. and Canada. ECHOMAP is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 10,350 driven, resourceful people.

http://www.brp.com/
@BRPnews

Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Alumacraft, Manitou, SPARK, FISH PRO, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For Information:
Tim McKercher
Competition, Events and Media Relations
Sea-Doo Watercraft
321.409.0519
tim.mckercher@brp.com

Catherine Moreau
Senior Advisor, Media Relations
Tel: 514.231.2118
catherine.moreau@brp.com

For high-resolution images, please contact Tim McKercher.

Disclaimer

BRP Inc. published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 03:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aVIBRANT : Update announcement on blackgold international holdings pty ltd
PU
05:27aVIETNAM AIRLINES JSC : Classic - Hanoi Concert 2018 featuring the London Symphony Orchestra
PU
05:22aALIBABA : chairman Jack Ma to step down; CEO Daniel Zhang to succeed
AQ
05:17aSPECIALTY FEATURES AND PACKAGES : Can-am off-road has it all for the adventurous
PU
05:17aBRP : Upends the 3-wheel vehicle category with all-new can-am ryker model & continued focus on rider education
PU
05:17aBRP UNVEILS INDUSTRY-FIRST DEDICATED FISHING PERSONAL WATERCRAFT : The 2019 sea-doo fish pro
PU
05:16aAFCON : Kenya look to build on Ghana victory
AQ
05:14aAPPLE : Will the next iPhones breach Dh5,000 mark?
AQ
05:12aSHIONOGI : Notice Regarding the Status (Progress Report) of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
05:07aHSBC : The retirement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices climb as U.S. drilling stalls, Iran sanctions loom
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma to step down in one year, Zhang to become chairman
3CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS CEO Moonves resigns amid new allegations of sexual misconduct
5SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.