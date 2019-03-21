BRS Aerospace and Transcend Air Partner to Make Vy 400 Safest VTOL Aircraft in History

BRS Aerospace, the leading whole aircraft rescue parachute system
manufacturer in the world, and Transcend Air Corporation, developer of
the Vy 400, a six-seat, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft,
today announced a partnership to make the Vy the safest VTOL aircraft in
history.
“BRS Aerospace is committed to continually advancing the cause of
aircraft occupant safety,” said BRS Fernando de Caralt, CEO of BRS
Aerospace. “We look forward to working with Transcend to create one of
the first aircraft to integrate our proven whole-airframe parachute
system with today’s technological advancements in automotive industry
occupant protection.”
“BRS was one of the very first companies we approached when doing the
initial conceptual design of the Vy 400,” said Gregory Bruell, Chief
Executive Officer of Transcend Air. “We are committed to making the Vy
family as safe as possible, so this collaboration means not just
installing a BRS parachute but driving the whole design from an occupant
protection standpoint.”
Transcend and BRS expect to go beyond the occupant protection
requirements of the current Part 23, Part 25 and Part 27 FAA aircraft
certification regulations. Building on the proven benefits of the BRS
system, the two companies will apply techniques pioneered by automotive
manufacturers that have cut injury rates in half since 1985. [1] Impact
energy, already tremendously reduced via parachute descent, will be
further absorbed and dissipated through the integrated use of frangible
aircraft structure, safely deforming seat supports, and airbags.
BRS Aerospace’s current whole aircraft parachute system for fixed-wing
aircraft design calls for a parachute ballistic launcher to be installed
in the aircraft with either a pilot-initiated activator located in the
cockpit or an automated activation system. Upon activation, a ballistic
rocket propels a parachute into the airstream to slow the airplane and
float it down into a survivable vertical landing.
BRS Aerospace is the world leader in whole aircraft parachute systems
with more than 35,000 systems delivered to aviation segments including
Light Sport Aircraft, experimental aircraft, ultralights, unmanned
vehicles, military aircraft, and FAA/EASA Type Certified general
aviation, including the most popular piston-powered aircraft in
production today. Recently, an independent statistical analysis
concluded that the Ballistic Recovery System significantly reduced the
odds of experiencing a fatal aircraft accident when deployed. BRS
recently documented its 401st life saved when the BRS system
was deployed.
BRS Aerospace was founded in 1980 in South St. Paul, Minn. It has
manufacturing facilities at the South St. Paul Municipal Airport and in
Pine Bluff, N.C.
Transcend Air was founded in 2017 to unlock the heart of the city with a
VTOL airline that will free business travelers from congestion on the
ground and in the air. Having taken the unique path of designing an
aircraft starting from a ticket price, Transcend has developed the Vy
400 as the best solution for city-center to city-center mobility (C2CM),
with door-to-door prices lower than current air travel options, and
door-to-door times that are 67% to 80% less. With the Vy 400, Transcend
Air is finally realizing the VTOL promise.
