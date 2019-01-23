BRS Media's dotFM Releases Ranking of Top .FM Sites and Brands, .FM Top 100 Hits of 2018

The .FM TLD’s Annual ranking of the top sites, sounds and brands building success On Air & Online!

BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, has released the annual year-end ranking of the Top 100 Hits of 2018, the year’s top .FM sites and brands.

For the 7th Year in a row, dotFM’s year-end top 100 ranking, “.FM Top 100 Hits of 2018” lists the top sites and brands from the past year under the .FM Namespace. The top 100 hits represent some of the most recognizable and innovative brands in streaming media and social entertainment today. The .FM Top 100 Hits of 2018 chart is available at: https://Get.fm/2018Top100

“It’s truly amazing to see the continued wide diversity within the .FM namespace, the innovation and originality of dotFM clients is both refreshing and inspiring,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. “For well over 20 years, the .FM TLD’s pioneering, cutting edge Brand Registry Services have evolved to meet the growing demand and creativity of our clientele. Even with the release of over 1200 New Top-Level Domains, the .FM TLD showed a Year-Over-Year traffic growth of over 10% in 2018 and an over 50% growth from 2012.”

Highlights from the 2018 ranking: The fastest growing category this year was Podcast Apps, Podcast Hosting and Podcasters like Anchor.fm, Castbox.fm, Megaphone.fm, Overcast.fm, Transistor.fm, Omny.fm and Fireside.fm. Today, our comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only include broadcasters, Internet radio, podcasters and the music community, but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures and streaming entrepreneurs worldwide.

BRS Media has pioneered the “multimedia” domain space since launching the .FM & .AM Top Level Domains over 20 Years Ago. Since that time, the .FM Brand Registry Service has evolved to meet the growing demand and creativity of the clientele. Some of the world’s most innovative .FM brands include; Panoply.fm, Southwest.fm, CarrieUnderwood.fm, DI.fm, Last.fm, Douban.fm, Earbud.fm, Jazz.fm, Coca-Cola.fm, Summertime.fm, among thousands more.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available through most ICANN Accredited Registrars or any worldwide .FM Registrar Partners (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, United Domains and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media (https://brsmedia.fm) was established in 1995, and is celebrating over 20 years Online, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio's only truly Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; @RADIO.am & @RADIO.fm, Premium Web-based Email Services and iRadio® Service. dotRadio is a trademark; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

