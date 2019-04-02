BRS Media's dotFM is the Most Followed Top-Level Domain with Over One Million Followers

BRS Media, a diverse and growing marketing and e-commerce firm that
assists traditional and interactive companies build and brand on the
power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level
Domain Registry, now has over 1 Million followers and is now the most
liked Top-Level Domain on Facebook and is the fastest growing TLD brand
on the biggest social network site worldwide.
dotFM recently achieved a historic social media milestone, becoming the
first Top-Level Domain Registry to reach 1 Million fans on its Facebook
Page (https://www.facebook.com/getdotfm).
The unprecedented achievement underscores the TLDs tremendous popularity
as a ‘Cult Brand’ Top-Level Domain, a distinctive and alternative style
that differs from existing top-level domains. The TLD Registry Social
Media engagement details are listed at: https://get.fm/followed
“We are thrilled and would ‘Like’ to take this opportunity to thank the
over 1 Million fans that engage with a cool and trendy domain extension
that connects generations into true believers of the brand,” remarked
George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. “dotFM has cultivated
the biggest Facebook brand page in the Domain Registry Industry by
engaging Millennials & GenZ with a unique and hip domain extension that
connects with both generations thereby converting the valuable
hard-to-reach demographic group into true believers of the brand.”
In today’s ultra-competitive market a brand strategy and marketing plan
are a necessary prerequisite to long term success. BRS Media is a
leading-edge firm that combines data-driven content strategy,
unparalleled digital branding expertise, and world-class storytelling to
the Top-Level Domain Marketplace. BRS Media’s Brand Registry Services
focuses on; Brand Experience, Content Marketing Strategies, Brand and
Portfolio Architecture. Providing Registry Operators with Insights and
Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Content Marketing Execution and Social
Media Brand Marketing.
The .FM Top-Level Domain is available directly from dotFM (https://dot.fm),
as well as through most ICANN Accredited Registrars (https://get.fm/registrars)
like: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions,
Gandi.net, United Domains and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji
Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available
at https://Get.fm
About BRS Media Inc:
Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS
Media (https://brsmedia.com)
was established in 1995, and is celebrating over 20 years Online,
featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the
SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its
portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®,
spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media
based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm,
Radio's only truly Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; @RADIO.am &
@RADIO.fm, Premium Web-based Email Services and iRadio® Service.
dotRadio is a trademark; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered
trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.
