BRS Media's dotFM is the Most Followed Top-Level Domain with Over One Million Followers

The .FM TLD is the first Top-Level Domain brand to reach over 1,000,000 Facebook Fans.

BRS Media, a diverse and growing marketing and e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, now has over 1 Million followers and is now the most liked Top-Level Domain on Facebook and is the fastest growing TLD brand on the biggest social network site worldwide.

dotFM recently achieved a historic social media milestone, becoming the first Top-Level Domain Registry to reach 1 Million fans on its Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/getdotfm). The unprecedented achievement underscores the TLDs tremendous popularity as a ‘Cult Brand’ Top-Level Domain, a distinctive and alternative style that differs from existing top-level domains. The TLD Registry Social Media engagement details are listed at: https://get.fm/followed

“We are thrilled and would ‘Like’ to take this opportunity to thank the over 1 Million fans that engage with a cool and trendy domain extension that connects generations into true believers of the brand,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. “dotFM has cultivated the biggest Facebook brand page in the Domain Registry Industry by engaging Millennials & GenZ with a unique and hip domain extension that connects with both generations thereby converting the valuable hard-to-reach demographic group into true believers of the brand.”

In today’s ultra-competitive market a brand strategy and marketing plan are a necessary prerequisite to long term success. BRS Media is a leading-edge firm that combines data-driven content strategy, unparalleled digital branding expertise, and world-class storytelling to the Top-Level Domain Marketplace. BRS Media’s Brand Registry Services focuses on; Brand Experience, Content Marketing Strategies, Brand and Portfolio Architecture. Providing Registry Operators with Insights and Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Content Marketing Execution and Social Media Brand Marketing.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available directly from dotFM (https://dot.fm), as well as through most ICANN Accredited Registrars (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, United Domains and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm

About BRS Media Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media (https://brsmedia.com) was established in 1995, and is celebrating over 20 years Online, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio's only truly Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; @RADIO.am & @RADIO.fm, Premium Web-based Email Services and iRadio® Service. dotRadio is a trademark; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

