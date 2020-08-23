Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BSEE Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcem : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has activated its Hurricane Response Team as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura make their way into the Gulf of Mexico. The Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they evacuate platforms and rigs in response to the storms. The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal and the storms are no longer a threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities.

Based on data from offshore operator reports submitted as of 11:30 CDT today, personnel have been evacuated from a total of 114 production platforms, 17.73 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Production platforms are the structures located offshore from which oil and natural gas are produced. Unlike drilling rigs, which typically move from location to location, production facilities remain in the same location throughout a project's duration.

Personnel have been evacuated from five rigs (non-dynamically positioned), equivalent to 50 percent of the 10 rigs of this type currently operating in the Gulf. Rigs can include several types of offshore drilling facilities including jackup rigs, platform rigs, all submersibles and moored semisubmersibles.

A total of eight dynamically positioned rigs have moved off location out of the storms' projected paths as a precaution. This number represents 50 percent of the 16 DP rigs currently operating in the Gulf. Dynamically positioned rigs maintain their location while conducting well operations by using thrusters and propellers. These rigs are not moored to the seafloor; therefore, they can move off location in a relatively short time frame. Personnel remain on-board and return to the location once the storms have passed.

As part of the evacuation process, personnel activate the applicable shut-in procedure, which can frequently be accomplished from a remote location. This involves closing the sub-surface safety valves located below the surface of the ocean floor to prevent the release of oil or gas, effectively shutting in production from wells in the Gulf and protecting the marine and coastal environments. Shutting-in oil and gas production is a standard procedure conducted by industry for safety and environmental reasons.

From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 57.6 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in. BSEE estimates that

approximately 44.6 percent of the natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in. The production percentages are calculated using information submitted by offshore operators in daily reports. Shut-in production information included in these reports is based on the amount of oil and gas the operator expected to produce that day. The shut-in production figures therefore are estimates, which BSEE compares to historical production reports to ensure the estimates follow a logical pattern.

After the storms have passed, facilities will be inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online.

Total

Percentage of GOM

Platforms
Evacuated

114

17.73

Rigs
Evacuated

5

50

DP Rigs Moved-off

8

50

Total shut-in

Percentage of GOM Production

Oil, BOPD
Shut-in

1,065,614

57.6

Gas,
MMCFD Shut-in

1,205

44.6

BSEE will continue to update the evacuation and shut-in statistics at 1:00 p.m. CDT each day as appropriate. This survey is reflective of 33 companies' reports as of 11:30 CDT today.

-BSEE-

Disclaimer

BSEE - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 20:25:33 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00pU.S. FDA authorizes use of blood plasma to treat coronavirus
RE
05:00pU.s. fda authorizes emergency use of convalescent plasma on hospitalized covid-19 patients
RE
04:26pShell employees launch N82m free feeding programme at isolation centres
PU
04:26pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers
DJ
02:35pTrump to announce emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19- WaPo
RE
02:15pNew York City Faces Toughest Fiscal Crisis Since the 1970s
DJ
02:06pTurkey extends work of Mediterranean exploration ship through Aug. 27
RE
01:33pRepublicans, Democrats trade blame for stalled U.S. coronavirus aid legislation
RE
01:31pTwitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's 'mail drop boxes' tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Facing a Profitability Crisis, Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure
2ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Antibody Drugs Advancing to Fill Covid-19 Treatment Gap
3BHP GROUP : Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche launches investigation into suspected engine manipulation - BamS
5FACEBOOK : UK plans to drop 'Facebook tax', Mail on Sunday says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group