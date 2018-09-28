Log in
BSEE Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcem : Oil and Gas Production Safety Systems Rule - BSEE’s Common Sense Revisions

09/28/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

Working for a federal government regulatory agency often involves change - technology improves, operational considerations shift, policies are updated. I served on the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement team that recently made changes to the 2016 Production Safety Systems Rule, commonly known as 'Subpart H' as part of President Trump's directive to review and revise existing regulations that were unduly burdensome.

President Trump issued that Executive Order on March 28, 2017. The following day, Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke directed BSEE to 'review all existing regulations … and, to the extent deemed necessary and permitted by law, initiate an appropriate process to suspend, revise, or rescind any such actions, consistent with the policies set forth in the March 28, 2017 E.O. '

BSEE responded to Secretary Zinke's order on April 19, 2017, and shortly after, I began serving on the team that completed the review and proposed revisions to Subpart H, which covers safe offshore oil and gas production operations. Revising this rule was essential; the revisions reduce regulatory burden and maintain our safety standards.

The team's goals during the review process were to address the regulation involving production and maintain our standards for the safety of offshore workers and the environment as well as for sustaining robust energy production. BSEE estimates that our proposed revisions to the rule will reduce industry compliance burdens by up to $131 million over the next decade.

We recommended thorough, clear and concise revisions that were based on solid research and feedback from operators, stakeholders and the public. During the open comment period, we received over 60,000 signed comments that we considered during the revision process.

The Oil and Gas Production Safety Systems Rule puts safety first and recognizes that repetitive, unnecessary rules put undue pressure on our industry partners who provide Americans with fuel to heat their homes, run their vehicles, and countless other products that are available because of the energy industry.

I truly believe this final rule will help satisfy the President and Secretary's directives as well as keep offshore operations safe and environmentally sustainable.

Disclaimer

BSEE - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 18:11:08 UTC
