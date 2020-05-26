Log in
BSEE Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcem : !Safe reaches over 6,200 offshore workers in first year

05/26/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

[Attachment] NEW ORLEANS - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) reached a new milestone in its text notification service. BSEE launched its service in May 2019, becoming the first regulator in the world to provide critical safety information directly to workers via text message. Since its inception, more than 6,200 subscribers have signed up for theBSEE!Safetext notification service.

'Offshore safety was the driver for this initiative,' said BSEE Director Scott Angelle. 'Steadily increasing subscriptions to the BSEE!Safe text messaging service demonstrates BSEE's leadership in pioneering ways to reach offshore workers.'

BSEE!Safe is just another way the Bureau supplements regulation with innovative and collaborative programs that support President Trump's Executive Order https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13795-implementing-america-first-offshore-energy-strategy. The policy contained within the order encourages energy production on the Outer Continental Shelf while ensuring that any such activity is safe.

The BSEE!Safe texts contain links to BSEE's published Safety Alerts and Bulletins which include safety recommendations resulting from incidents and near misses on offshore oil and gas facilities.

With more than 120,000 text messages sent since its inception, BSEE!Safe is delivering critical safety information to more offshore workers than ever before.

'BSEE!Safe is an efficient, timely way to communicate directly to the men and women who wear the hard hats and steel-toed boots; who kiss their families goodbye and set out to the OCS to do the hard work of fueling our nation,' said Angelle.

BSEE has issued 41 Safety Alerts and Bulletins since the launch of BSEE!Safe in May 2019. To view all of BSEE's Safety Alerts and Bulletins, please click here.

Subscribers to BSEE!Safe maintain their own contact information and can opt out of the service at any time.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) is the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry, primarily oil and natural gas, on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). Under President Trump, BSEE is conducting more inspections, increasing the number of safety initiatives, and ensuring more offshore oil and gas workers receive critical safety information.

- BSEE -

Disclaimer

BSEE - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 18:32:01 UTC
