BSEE Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities Following Tropical Storm Cristobal

06/11/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Hurricane Response Team continues to monitor offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as operators resume normal operations following Tropical Storm Cristobal. The team will continue to work with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities have returned to normal.

Based on data from offshore operator reports submitted as of 11:30 CDT today, personnel remain evacuated from a total of 20 production platforms, 3.11 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Production platforms are the structures located offshore from which oil and natural gas are produced. Unlike drilling rigs, which typically move from location to location, production facilities remain in the same location throughout a project's duration.

Personnel have returned to all rigs (non-dynamically positioned) currently operating in the Gulf. Rigs can include several types of offshore drilling facilities including jackup rigs, platform rigs, all submersibles and moored semisubmersibles.

All dynamically positioned rigs have returned to their working locations. Dynamically positioned rigs maintain their location while conducting well operations by using thrusters and propellers. These rigs are not moored to the seafloor; therefore, they can move off location in a relatively short time frame. Personnel remain on-board and return to the location once the storm has passed.

As part of the evacuation process, personnel activated the applicable shut-in procedure, which can frequently be accomplished from a remote location. This involves closing the sub-surface safety valves located below the surface of the ocean floor to prevent the release of oil or gas, effectively shutting in production from wells in the Gulf and protecting the marine and coastal environments. Shutting-in oil and gas production is a standard procedure conducted by industry for safety and environmental reasons.

From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 13.12 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in. BSEE estimates that approximately 8.89 percent of the natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico is shut-in. The production percentages are calculated using information submitted by offshore operators in daily reports. Shut-in production information included in these reports is based on the amount of oil and gas the operator expected to produce that day. The shut-in production figures therefore are estimates, which BSEE compares to historical production reports to ensure the estimates follow a logical pattern.

After the storm has passed, facilities will be inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online.

Total

Percentage of GOM

Platforms
Evacuated

20

3.11

Rigs
Evacuated

0

0

DP Rigs Moved-off

0

0

Total shut-in

Percentage of GOM Production

Oil, BOPD
Shut-in

242,681

13.12

Gas,
MMCFD Shut-in

241

8.89

BSEE will continue to update the evacuation and shut-in statistics at 1:00 p.m. CDT each day as appropriate. This survey is reflective of 21 companies' reports as of 11:30 CDT today.

-BSEE-

Disclaimer

BSEE - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 18:07:08 UTC
