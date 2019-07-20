Log in
BSEE Tropical Storm Barry Activity Final Report: July 20, 2019

07/20/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

The BSEE Hurricane Response Team is monitoring Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities.

NEW ORLEANS - Offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf of Mexico are resuming normal operations following Tropical Storm Barry. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Hurricane Response Team is monitoring the operators' activities. The team will continue to work with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operations have returned to normal. This is the final update of evacuation and shut-in production statistics for Tropical Storm Barry.

Based on data from offshore operator reports submitted as of 11:30 CDT today, personnel remain evacuated from a total of 20 production platforms, 2.99 percent of the 669 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Production platforms are the structures located offshore from which oil and natural gas are produced. Unlike drilling rigs, which typically move from location to location, production facilities remain in the same location throughout a project's duration.

Personnel have returned to all previously evacuated (non-dynamically positioned 'DP' rigs). Rigs of this type currently operating in the Gulf can include several types of offshore drilling facilities including jackup rigs, platform rigs, all submersibles and moored semisubmersibles.

None of the 20 DP rigs operating in the Gulf of Mexico are off location. They have all returned to pre-storm positioning. DP rigs maintain their location while conducting well operations by using thrusters and propellers, the rigs are not moored to the seafloor; therefore, they can move off location in a relatively short time frame. Personnel remain onboard and return to the location once the storm has passed.

As part of the evacuation process, personnel activate applicable shut-in procedures, which can frequently be accomplished from a remote location. This involves closing the sub-surface safety valves located below the surface of the ocean floor to prevent the release of oil or gas. Shutting-in oil and gas production is a standard procedure conducted by industry for safety and environmental reasons.

From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 3.32 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in, which equates to 62,670 barrels of oil per day. It is also estimated that approximately 7.35 percent of the natural gas production, 204.3 million cubic feet per day in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in. The production percentages are calculated using information submitted by offshore operators in daily reports. Shut-in production information included in these reports is based on the amount of oil and gas the operator expected to produce that day. The shut-in production figures therefore are estimates, which BSEE compares to historical production reports to ensure the estimates follow a logical pattern.

There were no additional reports of damage.

Now that the storm has passed, facilities will continue to be inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back on line immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back on line.

Total

Percentage
of GOM

Platforms
Evacuated

20

2.99%

Rigs
Evacuated

0

0%

DP Rigs
Moved-off

0

0%

Total shut-in

Percentage of GOM Production

Oil, BOPD
Shut-in

62,670 (BOPD)

3.32%

Gas,
MMCFD
Shut-in

204.3 (MMCFD)

7.35%

This survey information is reflective of 19 companies' reports as of 11:30 a.m. CDT today.

-BSEE-

Disclaimer

BSEE - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement published this content on 20 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2019 18:09:02 UTC
