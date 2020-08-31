Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSP Governor Diokno to Lead Virtual Launch of Digital Pera

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 12:00am EDT

08.31.2020

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno will lead the virtual launch of the Digital Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) which will be broadcast live via the BSP's Facebook page on September 8.

The initiative, which is carried out by BSP in collaboration with the Trust Officer Association of the Philippines, is themed, 'Convenient and Affordable Retirement Savings through Digital PERA' or '#PERACares'.

According to Governor Diokno, 'The digital PERA will allow Filipinos to invest in PERA investment products anytime, anywhere using only their mobile phones and other devices. This is firmly in line with the BSP's thrust to foster digitalization in the financial system and to bring the BSP closer to the people.'

PERA is a voluntary retirement account that can be a supplementary source of retirement benefits in addition to state-sponsored retirement programs implemented by the Social Security System or Government Service Insurance System. PERA is structured to encourage Filipinos to invest in long-term retirement saving products while enjoying certain tax incentives.

Its digitalization is seen to enable PERA-accredited banks and financial institutions to provide convenient and affordable retirement saving products.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 03:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:36aM2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
GL
05:35aPIERER MOBILITY AG : Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
EQ
05:35aHelvetica Swiss Living Fund increases its real estate portfolio to CHF 101 million in the first half of 2020
TE
05:34aAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand ends second lockdown in Auckland
AQ
05:30aCANAAN : Announces the Departure of a Vice President
PU
05:30aELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Science Editor Dr. Thomas Glenn and Zhittya Genesis Medicine's Dr. Jack Jacobs.
AW
05:29aHYPOTHEKARBANK LENZBURG : und Yokoy lancieren Firmenkarte ohne Gebühren für die Schweiz
PU
05:25aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Change Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept
PU
05:25aPT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Monthly Report of Securities Holder Register
PU
05:23aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : to Buy Future Group's Businesses for $3.38 Billion
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Australia shares wobble ahead of cenbank rate decision; NZ falls
3NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED : NOVA EYE MEDICAL : Records FY20 Net Profit After Tax of $35.7 Million
4M2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
5PIERER MOBILITY AG : PIERER MOBILITY AG: Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group