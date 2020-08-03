BSP Joins Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System

08.04.2020

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is now a member of the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), a group of central banks and supervisors organized to enhance the role of the financial sector in managing climate and other environment-related risks and mobilize capital to support the transition towards a sustainable economy. This is part of the BSP's initiatives to promote the sustainability agenda in the financial system.

BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said that 'The NGFS membership will strengthen BSP's collaboration with counterpart regulators in building awareness and contributing to the effective management and mitigation of the impact of climate and other environment-related risks in the financial sector'. Governor Diokno added that ' The Philippines has a lot to share with respect to our country's experience in coping with calamities and natural disasters'.

The BSP has been actively involved in building awareness and highlighting the shared accountability of regulators and financial institutions in pursuing the sustainable finance agenda in the industry. As a recognized champion in this field, the BSP has adopted Sustainable Central Banking as one of its strategic objectives. In this regard, it commits to embed sustainability principles in key areas of BSP's operations to the greatest extent possible.

In April 2020, the BSP issued Circular No. 1085 or the Sustainable Finance Framework which provides high-level expectations on the integration of sustainability principles in the corporate governance, risk management systems, business objectives and operations of banks.

The NGFS is comprised of 69 members and 13 observers as of 24 July 2020. https://www.ngfs.net/en/about-us/membership