Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSP Joins Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:57pm EDT

08.04.2020

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is now a member of the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), a group of central banks and supervisors organized to enhance the role of the financial sector in managing climate and other environment-related risks and mobilize capital to support the transition towards a sustainable economy. This is part of the BSP's initiatives to promote the sustainability agenda in the financial system.

BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said that 'The NGFS membership will strengthen BSP's collaboration with counterpart regulators in building awareness and contributing to the effective management and mitigation of the impact of climate and other environment-related risks in the financial sector'. Governor Diokno added that ' The Philippines has a lot to share with respect to our country's experience in coping with calamities and natural disasters'.

The BSP has been actively involved in building awareness and highlighting the shared accountability of regulators and financial institutions in pursuing the sustainable finance agenda in the industry. As a recognized champion in this field, the BSP has adopted Sustainable Central Banking as one of its strategic objectives. In this regard, it commits to embed sustainability principles in key areas of BSP's operations to the greatest extent possible.

In April 2020, the BSP issued Circular No. 1085 or the Sustainable Finance Framework which provides high-level expectations on the integration of sustainability principles in the corporate governance, risk management systems, business objectives and operations of banks.

The NGFS is comprised of 69 members and 13 observers as of 24 July 2020. https://www.ngfs.net/en/about-us/membership

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 02:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of EGM held on 10 July 2020
PU
12:22aPT MITRA ENERGI PERSADA TBK : Publication of the 2020th 2nd Quarter Financial Report
PU
12:17aSUBARU : forecasts weakest annual profit in 9 years due to coronavirus
RE
12:17aMAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement | Update on Victorian COVID-19 Restrictions | August 4th 2020
PU
12:16aWONG INTERNATIONAL : Profit warning
PU
12:16aLEE & MAN CHEMICAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2020
PU
12:16aXINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for month ended 31/07/2020
PU
12:16aRequerimento de registro de OPA
PU
12:16a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : (1) change of independent non-executive director and composition of board committees (2) change of company secretary, cfo and authorised representative
PU
12:16aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Machine Tool Develops "FR Series" of Machines to Manufacture Gears for Robots
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : FOCUS: Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies
3AVINGER, INC. : AVINGER : Prices $6 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
4APPLE INC. : Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group