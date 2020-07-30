Log in
BSP Pilot Tests Consumer Chatbot

07/30/2020 | 01:41am EDT

07.30.2020

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is now pilot testing a chatbot that will assist consumers who approach the BSP for complaints against BSP-Supervised Financial Institutions (BSFIs).

Named BSP Online Buddy or 'BOB,' the chatbot will be fully deployed after the pilot testing.

The chatbot can efficiently handle queries from consumers sent through the webchat in the BSP Website, SMS, or social media (Facebook messenger). BOB can also respond to queries and complaints in English, Tagalog or Taglish.

Financial consumers are encouraged to use and take advantage of the technology to have accessible, continuous, timely and efficient platform for escalating complaints against BSFIs.

BOB may be accessed through the following:

1. BSP Webchat - http://www.bsp.gov.ph/

2. SMS - 21582277 (for Globe subscribers only; BOB will also be made available for other network subscribers soon)

3. BSP Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BangkoSentralngPilipinas/

* Standard text messaging service and internet data charges apply

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 05:40:08 UTC
