Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSP Rediscount Rates for August 2020 and Loan Availments as of July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:29am EDT

08.10.2020

In accordance with the Monetary Board (MB) approval in July 2020 on the extension of the temporary reduction of the spread on Peso rediscounting loans as well as the temporary reduction on the spread on US Dollar (USD) and Japanese Yen (JPY) rediscounting loans until 30 September 2020, the applicable BSP rediscount rate for loans under the Peso Rediscount Facility remains at 2.75 percent, regardless of loan maturity (i.e., 1-180 days), while rediscount rates for loans under the Exporters' Dollar and Yen Rediscount Facility (EDYRF) for the month of August 2020 have been set at 2.24875 percent for USD and 1.94483 percent for JPY, regardless of loan maturity (i.e., 1-360 days).

For the period covering 01 January to 31 July 2020, total availments1 under the Peso Rediscount2 Facility remains at ₱20.7 billion as there was no availment in July 2020. The existing availments represent previous months' borrowings against banks' credits on transactions related to Commercial and Other Credits. Other Credits, which comprise of 76.53 percent of the total rediscounting loans, pertain to bank loans for capital asset expenditures (62.67 percent) and permanent working capital (13.86 percent). Meanwhile, Commercial Credits which is at 23.47 percent of total rediscounting loans pertain to bank loans for importation (14.20 percent) and trading (9.27 percent) of goods. There was also no availment under EDYRF as of 31 July 2020.

------------------
1 Rediscounting availments are classified by type of underlying credit (i.e. Commercial, Production and Other Credits) based on the eligible papers offered by banks as collateral. The BSP does not allocate credits on specific sectors nor engage in development banking or financing in accordance with Section 128 of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 7653, as amended by R.A. No. 11211, otherwise known as 'The New Central Bank Act'.
2 Rediscounting is a BSP credit facility extended to qualified banks with active rediscounting lines to meet their temporary liquidity needs by refinancing the loans they extend to their clients using the eligible papers of its end-user borrowers. These eligible papers include credit instruments such as promissory notes, drafts or bills of exchange of the following nature: a) Commercial Credits - resulting from the importation, exportation, purchase, sale, local transportation or storage of non-perishable and insured goods or products in authorized bonded warehouses or in other places approved by the MB; b) Production Credits - used for production or processing of agricultural, animal, mineral, or industrial products; or c) Other Credits - special credit instruments such as but not limited to microfinance, housing loans, services, agricultural loans with long gestation period, and medium and long-term loans.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:09aNOKIA OYJ : completes sale of DOCSIS Distributed Access Architecture and EPON/DPoE portfolios to Vecima Networks
PU
01:09aKING RIVER RESOURCES : Finalisation of Share Purchase Plan
PU
01:06aEquinor appoints insider Opedal as new CEO
RE
01:05aKARDEX HOLDING AG : Kardex acquires shares in technology start-up Rocket Solution
EQ
01:04aSHINTR : AFT: Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant IntereOpens in a new Window
PU
01:04aOASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL PUBL : Appoints Peter Selin as Chief Business Officer
PU
01:04aOASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL PUBL : utser Peter Selin till Chief Business Officer
PU
01:03aFDA approves Roche's Evrysdi (risdiplam) for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children 2 months and older
GL
01:01aBERGENBIO ASA : Invitation to second quarter 2020 results webcast presentation
AQ
01:01aVGP NV : Announces Conference Call to Review First Half 2020 Financial Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Hyundai expects new family of Ioniq vehicles to drive global EV sales
2GOLD : Gold dips as dollar holds onto gains; U.S.-China spat in focus
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Shanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses
4BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED : Sensex, Nifty rise as Cipla gains after solid results
5SK TELECOM CO.,LTD : SK TELECOM : Launches ‘MIRI', an Upfront Payment Service for Foreign Customers
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group