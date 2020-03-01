Log in
BSP Remits PHP 21.48 B in Dividends to National Government

03/01/2020 | 09:18pm EST

03.02.2020

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) declared dividends of Php 21.48 billion for the fiscal year 2018. The BSP handed over Php 4 billion in partial dividends to the National Government (NG) on 20 February last year and recently remitted Php 17.48 billion to complete the turn-over to the NG.

According to BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno, 'The central bank is glad to contribute to government resources which are essential to fostering inclusive economic growth and enhancing the quality of life of Filipinos.'

The amount of dividends that the BSP turned over to the NG for 2018 is the largest it has declared since its establishment in 1993.
The BSP has transmitted more than Php 26.96 billion in dividends to the NG under the current administration.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 02:17:01 UTC
