Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BSP-registered foreign portfolio investments yield net outflows in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 04:53am EDT

05.28.2020

BSP-registered foreign portfolio investmentsa for April 2020 yielded net outflows of US$660 million resulting from the US$1.3 billion gross outflows and US$627 million gross inflows for the month. This is lower than the recorded net outflows of US$961 million in March.

The US$627 million registered investments for the month reflected a 34.3 percent decline from the US$954 million figure in March 2020 and is also the lowest recorded monthly gross inflows since July 2010. About 91.2 percent of investments registered were in PSE-listed securities (pertaining mainly to holding firms, property companies, banks, food, beverage and tobacco firms and telecommunication companies) while the remaining 8.8 percent went to investments in Peso government securities. The United Kingdom, the United States (US), Singapore, Hong Kong and Switzerland were the top five (5) investor countries for the month, with combined share to total at 85.5 percent.

Outflows for April (US$1.3 billion) were lower compared to the level recorded for March (US$1.9 billion or by 32.8 percent). The US received 61.7 percent of total outflows.

Year-to-date (1 January to 30 April 2020) FPI transactions yielded net outflows of US$2.1 billion resulting from the US$6.3 billion gross outflows and US$4.2 billion gross inflows for the said period. This is a reversal from the US$37 million net inflows noted for the same period last year (1 January to 3 May 2019) brought about by uncertainties due, among others, to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the global economy and financial system, and other key events earlier in the year such as the: (i) continuing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran; (ii) ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China; and (iii) renegotiation of the contracts of the country's water concessionaires. Meanwhile, year-to-date transactions for all investments (PSE-listed securities, Peso GS, and other investments) resulted in net outflows.
Registration of inward foreign investments with the BSP is optional under the liberalized rules on foreign exchange transactions. The issuance of a BSP registration document entitles the investor or his representative to buy foreign exchange from authorized agent banks and/or their subsidiary/affiliate foreign exchange corporations for repatriation of capital and remittance of earnings that accrue on the registered investment. Without such registration, the foreign investor can still repatriate capital and remit earnings on his investment but the foreign exchange will have to be sourced outside the banking system.

------------
a Refer to inward foreign investments in PSE-listed securities (PSE); Peso-denominated government securities (GS); Peso time deposits with banks with minimum tenor of 90 days; other Peso debt instruments; unit investment trust funds; and other portfolio investments such as Exchange Traded Funds and Philippine Depositary Receipts

View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 08:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aChina will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li
RE
05:21aPret A Manger to reopen 204 more UK stores for takeaway in June
RE
05:20aChina will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li
RE
05:18aGerman economy likely to shrink 6.6% this year, Ifo says
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aBank capital rules need adjusting in face of crisis - French central banker
RE
05:11aEuro zone sentiment rebounds less than expected in May
RE
05:11aRMB confirms Total's $15 bln funding for Mozambique LNG project
RE
05:10aEurope cheers super-sized stimulus plan, U.S.-China tensions simmer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee maker JDE Peet's brings forward $2.9 billion IPO
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020
5HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group