BSTDB Black Sea Trade and Development Bank : Greek Deputy Prime Minister Meets BSTDB Management

Today, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin and the senior management of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) met Yannis Dragasakis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development of the Hellenic Republic and BSTDB Governor for Greece.

Both sides underlined their commitment to strengthening their successful interaction to promote Bank's greater contribution to the Greek economy and development agenda. In particular, the parties discussed prospect BSTDB's cooperation with the Hellenic Development Bank, technical assistance facilities, and regional infrastructure projects.