BSTDB Black Sea Trade and Development Bank : Greek Deputy Prime Minister Meets BSTDB Management

04/05/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Date: 05-Apr-2019

[Attachment] Today, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin and the senior management of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) met Yannis Dragasakis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development of the Hellenic Republic and BSTDB Governor for Greece.

Both sides underlined their commitment to strengthening their successful interaction to promote Bank's greater contribution to the Greek economy and development agenda. In particular, the parties discussed prospect BSTDB's cooperation with the Hellenic Development Bank, technical assistance facilities, and regional infrastructure projects.


BSTDB - The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 13:11:12 UTC
