BT Selects SevOne Data Platform to Accelerate the Execution of Their Digital Transformation Strategy

SevOne,
a leading provider of network and infrastructure management solutions,
announced today that BT has selected the SevOne Data Platform for next
generation performance management to accelerate the execution of their
digital transformation strategy.
The
SevOne Data Platform simplifies the extraction, enrichment and
analysis of network and machine data from across multi-vendor
environments, providing users with the capability to collect performance
at scale and provide actionable events based on automatic, abnormal
condition detection.
BT selected the SevOne Data Platform to provide its service teams with a
single, real-time view of the health of their customers’ networks.
Featuring real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities, the platform
supports the latest software defined network (SDN) technologies,
Enterprise WiFi and multi-vendor software defined wide area network
(SD-WAN) architectures. BT’s service teams will use this live stream of
information to rapidly detect and help resolve issues emerging on
customers’ networks, minimizing costly downtime and disruption.
Furthermore, SevOne’s use of APIs will allow BT to integrate the
platform with its wider management capabilities, such as Service
Intelligence. For BT’s customers, this means the company will be able to
provide them with a complete end-to-end view of their applications’
performance and data flows. This will help them to make better informed
decisions on how to prioritize network resources across their business.
By providing far greater visibility into its network and reducing
network issues and mean time to repair, SevOne will help BT to
consequently empower its clients to accelerate innovation and maintain a
competitive edge through simplified management and cost control.
“With support for our network today, along with next generation network
technologies including multi-vendor SD-WAN, SevOne will enable us to
roll-out new products and services to our clients today and into the
future,” said Hriday Ravindranath, CTIO, Global Services, BT. “In
addition, with the flexible user interface of the SevOne Data Platform,
we can create the views and workflows to monitor our entire global
network, while also providing our customers their own private dashboards
of their networks.”
“The SevOne Data Platform will provide BT with far greater analytics
into its digital network infrastructures, enabling them to find and
address the root cause of bottlenecks and other issues much faster than
before,” said Jack Sweeney, CEO of SevOne. “As a result, BT will become
much more agile in its service response and improve customer experience.
We are delighted that BT, one of the leading global MSPs, has selected
SevOne and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”
About SevOne
SevOne provides the comprehensive, flexible, and scalable network and
infrastructure management capabilities that large organizations need to
make smooth transitions from physical to virtual networking
environments. Its cloud-based SevOne Data Platform simplifies the
extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and machine data from
across multi-vendor environments using several pre-built solutions based
on the SevOne Data Platform, including offerings specifically designed
to solve SD-WAN, SDN, NFV and enterprise Wi-Fi challenges. SevOne is
privately held and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more
information visit www.sevone.com
and follow the company on Twitter @SevOneInc.
