BT : Strengthens And Extends Relationship With NATO

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BT today announced that it is expanding the range of services it provides to NATO to support the military alliance's global operations. It follows the signing of a new, three-year agreement with NATO's Communications and Information Agency (NCI) for support services valued at €5.9 million.

Secure and reliable connectivity complemented by new support services lie at the heart of NATO's digital transformation. BT connects more than 70 NATO locations internationally, including sites spread across the Alliance's 29 member countries and beyond. Adding BT's network support services to the agency enables NATO to roll out new solutions within the dynamic environment it operates in.

Bas Burger, CEO of Global Services, BT, said: "Digital transformation is a strategic driver for multinational organisations. Like many of our global customers, NATO faces a dynamic operational landscape and looks to harness the latest digital tools and technologies to enhance its performance. With our global secure network and expertise as a trusted supplier to governments, international agencies and multinationals, BT is well placed to support NATO in an increasingly digital world."

About NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency

The NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency are NATO's technology and cyber security leaders. The NCI Agency delivers the critical technology that enables 29 Nations to communicate with each other and work together. The Agency is working to deliver a secure, modern digital infrastructure to NATO – wherever the Alliance is working. This effort to modernize NATO's infrastructure is known in the Agency as the digital endeavour. Our technological solutions help Allied leaders and troops collaborate effectively and make the right decisions at the right time on land, in the air and at sea. We cooperate with industry, academia and not-for-profit organizations to provide resilient C4ISR technology that saves lives and safeguards peace.

For more information visit www.ncia.nato.int

About BT

BT's purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2018, BT Group's reported revenue was £23,723m with reported profit before taxation of £2,616m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York.

For more information, visit www.btplc.com.

