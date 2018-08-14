Log in
BT approached Informa boss Stephen Carter for CEO role - Sky News

08/14/2018
FILE PHOTO: British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London

(Reuters) - BT Group has approached Informa Plc Chief Executive and former Ofcom boss Stephen Carter to replace Gavin Patterson in the top job, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Carter was approached about the job, but he was "not a candidate" and "not part of any [recruitment] process", Sky said, citing a friend of Carter.

Other possible candidates for the role include Olaf Swantee, the‎ former CEO of EE, acquired by BT three years ago, and Allison Kirkby, chief executive of Swedish telco Tele2, Sky News said.

Patterson, who has run BT for almost five years, stepped down in June after its chairman said a new leader was needed to restructure Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

