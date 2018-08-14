BT approached Informa boss Stephen Carter for CEO role - Sky News

Carter was approached about the job, but he was "not a candidate" and "not part of any [recruitment] process", Sky said, citing a friend of Carter.

Other possible candidates for the role include Olaf Swantee, the‎ former CEO of EE, acquired by BT three years ago, and Allison Kirkby, chief executive of Swedish telco Tele2, Sky News said.

Patterson, who has run BT for almost five years, stepped down in June after its chairman said a new leader was needed to restructure Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider.

