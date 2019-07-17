Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BT to sell London headquarters for £209.6 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:11am EDT
British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London

(Reuters) - Britain's BT Group on Wednesday said it will sell its St Paul's headquarters in London to a fund managed by European private equity firm Orion Capital Managers for £209.6 million.

The former telecoms monopoly, which has been based at the BT Centre, near St Paul's Cathedral and the London Stock Exchange in the City of London since it was privatised in 1984, said it would disclose details of its new headquarters shortly.

BT had said last month it would leave its global headquarters to find "a new home" for the business in London and slash its UK offices to roughly 30 sites from 300.

Britain's biggest broadband supplier began restructuring last year.

The sale of the 300,000-square-foot office, based in central London, includes a 30-month leaseback agreement during which the company will move its headquarters to a new location in the capital, it said.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -0.35% 189.42 Delayed Quote.-20.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aSterling dives amid investor rush to hedge rise in Brexit risk
RE
07:28aSouth African subsidiary of carmaker Ford to add 1,200 jobs
RE
07:24aLondon house prices fall at fastest rate in a decade
RE
07:23aAcacia seeks stay of international arbitration against Tanzania
RE
07:23aSouth Africa's retail sales up 2.2% year/year in May
RE
07:22aFACEBOOK : to face more scrutiny from Congress on Libra
RE
07:20aFrance says Facebook's Libra not yet viable as G7 minister meet
RE
07:19aCURRENCIES : British Pound Hits Two-year Low With Brexit Pressure Unabated
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3SAGA : Hedge fund Elliott buys stake in Saga
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About