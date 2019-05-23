BTA Bank AO : informs the shareholders of the company and investors on the following amendment in the list of organizations in which the joint-stock company has ten or more percent of shares

24.05.2019 01:47:54

BTA Bank informs the shareholders of the company and investors on the following amendment in the list of organizations in which the joint-stock company has ten or more percent of shares

1. the date of the change in the list of organizations in which the issuer owns ten or more percent of shares (shares in the authorized capital, units) in each such organization - May 21, 2019;

2. The essence of change - ceased to have;

3. BIN of the organization in which the issuer began to own (ceased to have) ten or more percent of shares (shares, shares); residence: 010340001654, Resident;

4. full name of the organization in which the issuer began to own (ceased to have) ten or more percent of shares (shares, shares): «ForteLeasing» Joint-Stock Company;

5. percentage ratio of the number of shares (shares, shares) of this organization to the total number of shares placed (shares, shares) of the organization as of the date following the date of changing the list of organizations in which the issuer has ten or more percent of shares (shares, shares): 15 %;