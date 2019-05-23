Log in
BTA Bank AO : informs the shareholders of the company and investors on the following amendment in the list of organizations in which the joint-stock company has ten or more percent of shares

05/23/2019 | 10:02pm EDT
24.05.2019 01:47:54

BTA Bank informs the shareholders of the company and investors on the following amendment in the list of organizations in which the joint-stock company has ten or more percent of shares

1. the date of the change in the list of organizations in which the issuer owns ten or more percent of shares (shares in the authorized capital, units) in each such organization - May 21, 2019;

2. The essence of change - ceased to have;

3. BIN of the organization in which the issuer began to own (ceased to have) ten or more percent of shares (shares, shares); residence: 010340001654, Resident;

4. full name of the organization in which the issuer began to own (ceased to have) ten or more percent of shares (shares, shares): «ForteLeasing» Joint-Stock Company;

5. percentage ratio of the number of shares (shares, shares) of this organization to the total number of shares placed (shares, shares) of the organization as of the date following the date of changing the list of organizations in which the issuer has ten or more percent of shares (shares, shares): 15 %;

Disclaimer

BTA Bank AO published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 02:02:00 UTC
