BTB Real Estate Investment Trust : Wins The Bronze Creative Award

08/19/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

Montréal, Québec (August 19th, 2019): BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) is pleased to announce that its 2018 annual report has won the Bronze Creative Award at the Summit International Awards (SIA)!

Created 25 years ago, the SIA honours the best web, design, video, advertising, interactive, mobile & social marketing from creative agencies worldwide. With three awards such as the Summit Creative, Marketing Effectiveness and Summit Emerging Media awards, the latter aim at rewarding creative solutions, celebrating achievements as well as recognizing new methods in the industry. This year, the SIA received over 4,500 applications, from 27 countries.

In collaboration with the firm Pixel & Cie, BTB entrusted Pier Lalonde and his team to rethink BTB's 2018 annual report. With a bold and daring design, the marketing team at BTB, coupled with Lalonde's team, were able to adopt a cutting edge annual and quarterly reports that differentiated from BTB's former standards.

When asked about the vision behind the annual report, Stéphanie Léonard, BTB's director of communications and brand imaging states:

'We wanted to shake things up. We wanted to break the mould of the industry standards, to push beyond just showing our properties. At BTB, our motto is that our clients come first, so the simple fact of putting our clients on the cover of our reports solidifies our commitment towards them. Furthermore, the fundamental basis of BTB is to pay our distributions. Therefore, putting forward the people whom, month after month, allow us to meet our objectives was an obvious choice for us'.

BTB would like to thank Pier Lalonde and the team at Pixel & Cie for their outstanding collaboration throughout the entire year as well as congratulate them on this wonderful achievement.

Furthermore, BTB would also like to thank all the clients who participated in the project, namely Ms. Michelle Laflamme (Emovi inc - annual report), Mr. Marc-André Leclerc (Productions Optimales - first quarterly report) and Ms. Catherine Fortier (Collège April-Fortier - second quarterly report). Thank you for your confidence and trust in BTB.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. BTB owns 66 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.7 million square feet. BTB's asset value is approximately $900M. The objectives of BTB are: i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more information regarding the Trust, please visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Michel Léonard
President & CEO
514-286-0188, ext. 228 		Ms. Stéphanie Léonard
Communications and Brand Imaging Director
514-286-0188, ext. 256

Disclaimer

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:31:04 UTC
