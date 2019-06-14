Log in
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust : annonce la clôture du placement de parts et la clôture concomitante de l'option de surallocation

06/14/2019 | 09:39am EDT

Montreal, Québec (June 14, 2019): BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ('BTB') is pleased to announce today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering and the concurrent closing of the exercise of the over-allotment granted to the underwriters. Including the exercise of the over-allotment option, BTB sold an aggregate of 6,157,100 Units at a price of $4.67 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $28.8 million.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in Eastern Canada. As at June 14, 2019, BTB owns 65 commercial, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.2 million square feet. BTB's asset value is approximately $830 million. The objectives of BTB are: i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and accordingly will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements.

For more information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

Information:

Mr. Michel Léonard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-286-0188, ext. 228 		Mr. Benoit Cyr
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
514-286-0188, ext. 230

Disclaimer

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:38:10 UTC
