BTB Real Estate Investment Trust : announces the sale of a property

08/16/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

Montréal, Québec (August 16, 2018): BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ('BTB'), further to the conclusions of its strategic review of its portfolio, announces the sale of a property located at 3036-3094 Chemin Chambly, Longueuil, in the province of Québec, for total proceeds of $5.650 million. The net proceeds will be allocated to repay the outstanding lines of credit.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. BTB now owns 71 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.6 million square feet. BTB's asset value is approximately $830 million. The objectives of BTB are: i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Michel Léonard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-286-0188, ext. 228 		Mr. Benoit Cyr
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
514-286-0188, ext. 230

Disclaimer

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 19:20:03 UTC
